Jensen Huang Affair Row: Did Trump Know About Chinese Spy Links A Year Ago? Chuck Schumer's Big Claim

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who oversaw a classified intelligence memo warned senior Trump administration officials about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's connection to a Chinese business executive suspected of links to a Beijing spy, according to The New York Times. The memo prepared prior to a presidential visit to Beijing detailed intelligence concerns regarding Huang's association with Chinese national Alice Huang.

Formerly a high-level executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, she was suspected by US intelligence agencies of having ties to China's Ministry of State Security and Beijing's intelligence agencies, participating in sensitive data collection.

Alice Huang previously worked as a television journalist in China before joining Megaspeed, which became a major Nvidia customer.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia processors over two years. US authorities had also examined allegations that Megaspeed was involved in routing restricted AI chips into mainland China.

The intelligence concerns were particularly considrable because Nvidia plays a central role in the global artificial intelligence industry. Its advanced processors are important to Washington, which has imposed export restrictions to limit China's access to sophisticated semiconductor technology.

President Donald Trump was reportedly informed about the matter in late 2025 and received further details through Rubio's memo.

However, he chose not to take punitive action against Huang or distance the administration from the company, viewing the company as vital to US financial markets and its AI race with China. Trump later indicated that the intelligence briefing had not significantly influenced him.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Sinks Over 6%, Heads For $470 Billion Two-Day Wipeout As CEO's Affair Row Deepens

Following public disclosure of the allegations, Nvidia's board initiated an independent investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang acknowledged an intimate relationship with Alice Huang and apologised to his family and employees.

He also supported the investigation.

A day ago, Trump said Huang denied knowing that the woman he was involved with was allegedly working as a Chinese spy.

Trump told reporters that he had spoken to Huang earlier in the day and directly asked him about the allegations.

Trump said Huang told him he had no knowledge of the woman's alleged links to Chinese intelligence. The US president also expressed confidence in the Nvidia chief, saying he believed his explanation.

"I asked him that question. 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy.' And I really believe him," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.