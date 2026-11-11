Rs 2-Crore Defender For Son-In-Law, BMW For Son? Bihar MLA Anant Singh’s Lavish Gifts Video Goes Viral

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh is preparing for a grand wedding celebration for his younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, scheduled to take place on November 25, 2026. The wedding, which has attracted attention for its report for luxurious gifts and arrangement, will see thousands of guests.

Shivangi will marry Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar, who belongs to Krishnanagar in Bihta, Patna, according to The Times of India.

Among the most talked-about gifts to the groom is a Land Rover Defender reportedly worth around Rs 2.5-3 crore, which Anant Singh has arranged as a gift for his future son-in-law. Additionally, his youngest son, Abhinav, will also reportedly receive a BMW reportedly valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

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The celebrations are expected to be held across more than 10 bighas of land in Singh's native village of Ladma which will accommodate around four lakh visitors, with invitations extended to people from different regions and political backgrounds.

Food is another major highlight of the wedding preparations. Guests are expected to be treated to a lavish spread featuring more than 150 dishes, including traditional and regional dishes.

Adding a distinctive sporting element to the celebrations, the family has reportedly planned a special horse-racing competition. An SUV is expected to be offered as the prize for the winner, making the event one of the major attractions of the festivities, TOI reported.

Featuring high-end luxury cars, elaborate hospitality, a massive feast, and special sporting events, the high-profile wedding is shaping up to be one of Bihar's most talked-about events.

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The preparations have drawn attention not only because of the reported scale of the guest arrangements but also because of the expensive gifts and unusual attractions planned for the occasion.

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