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October Mutual Fund Data: MF Industry Bounces Back As Total Net Inflows Stand At Rs 1.73 Lakh Crore

Mutual funds added approximately 3.06 lakh crore in the month under reviewafter recording total net outflow of Rs1.33 lakh crore in the month of September.

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AMFI data for October.
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Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 1,73,839.91 crore in October, as per official Association of Mutual Funds in India data released on Wednesday.

Mutual funds added approximately 3.06 lakh crore in the month under review after recording total net outflow of Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the month of September.

The positive turn was led by Large & Mid-Cap inflows as they surged 98.6% month-on-month to Rs 8,484 crore from Rs 4,271 crore. Fixed Income Flow flipped from a Rs 1.83 lakh crore outflow in September, to an inflow of Rs 1.13 lakh crore in October.

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Besides this, Equity mutual funds inflows fell 13.9% MoM to Rs 32,994 crore from 38,307 crore in the previous month, Large-Cap inflow surged over 20% from Rs 859 crore to Rs 1,032 crore. 

Mid-cap, Small-cap, and Flexi-cap inflows took a hit. Mid-cap inflows declined 37.5% MoM to Rs 4,893 crore from Rs 7,835 crore, Small-cap inflows fell 29.1% MoM to Rs 6,408 crore, and Flexi-cap inflows dropped 25.7% MoM to Rs 4,980 crore.

MF industry Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 0.9% MoM to Rs 83.38 lakh crore in October from Rs 82.64 lakh crore. 

CategoryOctoberSeptemberChange% Change
Equity InflowRs 32,994 croreRs 38,307 crore-Rs 5,313 crore-13.9%
MF Industry Net AUMRs 83.38 lakh croreRs 82.64 lakh crore+Rs 0.74 lakh crore+0.9%
Large-Cap InflowRs 1,032 croreRs 859 crore+Rs 173 crore+20.1%
Mid-Cap InflowRs 4,893 croreRs 7,835 crore-Rs 2,942 crore-37.5%
Large & Mid-Cap InflowRs 8,484 croreRs 4,271 crore+Rs 4,213 crore+98.6%
Small-Cap InflowRs 6,408 croreRs 9,039 crore-Rs 2,631 crore-29.1%
Flexi-Cap InflowRs 4,980 croreRs 6,702 crore-Rs 1,722 crore-25.7%
Sectoral/Thematic InflowRs 1,714 croreRs 1,713 crore+Rs 1 crore+0.06%
Gold ETF InflowRs 3,474 croreRs 4,451 crore-Rs 977 crore-22.0%
Multi-Asset Allocation InflowRs 1,515 croreRs 3,667 crore-Rs 2,152 crore-58.7%

SIP & Gold Inflows Fall

Monthly mutual fund inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) fell to at Rs 32,160 crore in October, compared with Rs 32,490 crore in September and Rs 32,297 crore in August.

Gold ETFs attracted net inflows of Rs 3,474.03 crore in October, down nearly 22% from Rs 4,450.61 crore in September. The slowdown in inflows comes amid a 7% fall in MCX gold prices durinhg the month of October.

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