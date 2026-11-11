SIP Inflows Fall To Rs 32,160 Crore In October; Equity MF Inflows Drop 14%

Monthly mutual fund inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) fell to at Rs 32,160 crore in October, compared with Rs 32,490 crore in September and Rs 32,297 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Overall, mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs 1.73 lakh crore in October, compared with net outflows of Rs 1.33 lakh crore in September.

Equity mutual fund inflows declined to Rs 32,994 crore from Rs 38,307 crore in September. Among equity categories, large-cap fund inflows rose to Rs 1,032 crore from Rs 859 crore, while mid-cap inflows fell to Rs 4,893 crore from Rs 7,835 crore.

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Small-cap fund inflows declined to Rs 6,408 crore from Rs 9,039 crore. Flexi-cap funds attracted Rs 4,980 crore, against Rs 6,702 crore in September. Large and mid-cap funds, however, saw inflows rise to Rs 8,484 crore from Rs 4,271 crore.

Fixed-income mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs 1.13 lakh crore in October, compared with net outflows of Rs 1.83 lakh crore in the previous month.

The mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) increased to Rs 83.38 lakh crore from Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded inflows of Rs 3,474 crore, compared with Rs 4,451 crore in September. Total ETF inflows, however, rose to Rs 20,304 crore from Rs 15,501 crore.

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