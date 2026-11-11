Gold ETF Inflows Fall 22% To Rs 3,474 Crore In October, Silver ETFs See 56% MoM Jump: AMFI Data

Inflows into gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) declined in October 2026, according to the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Gold ETFs attracted net inflows of Rs 3,474.03 crore in October, down nearly 22% from Rs 4,450.61 crore in September.

The slowdown in inflows comes amid a 7% fall in MCX gold prices durinhg the month of October.

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In contrast, silver ETFs witnessed a sharp increase in investor interest, with inflows rising over 56% month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 3,092.22 crore, compared with Rs 1,974.32 crore in the previous month.

Meanwhile, equity ETFs recorded an increase of over 30% in inflows to Rs 12,973.78 crore during October. Debt ETFs also witnessed a turnaround, attracting inflows of Rs 751.11 crore, compared with net outflows of Rs 883.9 crore in September.

Monthly mutual fund inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) declined marginally to Rs 32,160 crore in October, compared with Rs 32,490 crore in September and Rs 32,297 crore in August.

Overall, the mutual fund industry recorded net inflows of Rs 1.73 lakh crore in October, reversing the trend of the previous month, when it witnessed net outflows of Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

The industry's assets under management (AUM) increased 0.9% month-on-month to Rs 83.39 lakh crore in October, compared with Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September.

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