Supriya Sule Shares Emotional Video Remembering Ajit Pawar: 'Dada, First Diwali, First Bhaubeej Without You’

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule shared an emotional tribute video on social media, remembering her late cousin Ajit Pawar on the occasion of Bhaubeej. The heartfelt message highlighted the family's grief as they celebrated their first Diwali and Bhaubeej without him.

The video featured a collection of family photographs and old clips from previous Bhaubeej celebrations. It showed the Pawar sisters performing traditional aarti and applying tilak to Ajit Pawar, capturing the family's festive traditions and close bond.

Alongside the video, Sule penned an emotional note, recalling,"Dada, this is the first Diwali and the first Bhaubeej without you. How much we all sisters used to miss this day every year! But this year, Bhaubeej day dawned and our countless memories filled our minds." Addressing Ajit Pawar affectionately as 'Dada', she expressed how difficult it was for her and her sisters to celebrate the festival in his absence.

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In her message, Sule recalled their annual gatherings, conversations and laughter, saying that memories of Ajit Pawar surrounded them as Bhaubeej arrived.

Sule's emotional tribute comes months after Ajit Pawar's accidental death earlier in 2026. She added, "Dada, your absence today is heartbreaking. It is difficult to put into words how much we all sisters miss you. You are always in our hearts and will always be. "

Earlier, in October, Sule had indicated that the Pawar family would not organise its customary grand Diwali celebrations in Baramati this year due to the family's grief following Ajit Pawar's demise.

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The emotional post struck a chord as the family marked the festive occasion without a key member who had been an integral part of its annual celebrations. Through her words and the collection of photographs, Sule remembered the special bond she and her sisters shared with Ajit Pawar, reaffirming that his memories would remain close to their hearts.

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