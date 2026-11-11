Delhi Chokes On Hazardous Air, Mumbai AQI Turns Unhealthy; Check City-Wise Pollution Levels

Highlighting the severity of pollution across the national capital, the air quality index remained a major concern on Wednesday, November 11. Delhi-NCR recorded hazardous air quality while Mumbai and other metropolitan centres continued to experience unhealthy pollution levels.

According to readings recorded during the early hours, New Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 472, placing it in the hazardous category. PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 311 µg/m³, while PM10 levels reached 386 µg/m³. The national capital ranked 18th among the world's most polluted cities.

The IQAir dashboard showed significant variations in air quality across the country, with particulate matter, PM2.5 and PM10, emerging as a major concern.

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Neighbouring cities also reported alarming pollution levels. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 591 and PM2.5 concentration stood at 371 µg/m³, while Noida registered 478, with both cities falling in the hazardous category.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 163, categorised as unhealthy. The city's PM2.5 level stood at 74 µg/m³, while PM10 was recorded at 117 µg/m³. Mumbai ranked 139th globally among the most polluted cities. Several neighbourhoods, including Chembur, Chandivali, Bhandup West and Hiranandani Gardens, reported unhealthy air quality, while a few locations remained in the poor category.

Among other major cities, Chennai recorded an AQI of 204, falling in the severe category. Pune registered 180, while Bengaluru and Kolkata reported 176 each. Hyderabad recorded an AQI of 173.

The readings indicate that pollution is not limited to Delhi-NCR, with several urban centres experiencing elevated particulate matter levels. Residents in affected areas are advised to limit outdoor exposure, use N95 masks when outdoors and operate air purifiers indoors where possible.

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City-wise AQI on November 11:

Ghaziabad: 591 - Hazardous

Noida: 478 - Hazardous

Chennai: 204 - Severe

Pune: 180 - Unhealthy

Bengaluru: 176 - Unhealthy

Kolkata: 176 - Unhealthy

Hyderabad: 173 - Unhealthy

Mumbai: 163 - Unhealthy

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