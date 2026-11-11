BMC Demolishes Iconic Juhu Chowpatty Vada Pav Stall; MMB Had Said Site Falls Under Its Jurisdiction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a vada pav stall at Mumbai's Juhu Chowpatty on November 6, despite the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) reportedly asking the civic body not to take action while the owner's lease renewal request was being considered.

The stall, Sagar Vada Pav, had been operating for nearly 30 years and was run by Laxmi Goud and her family.

Goud alleged that the officials removed the stall without serving a notice or showing an order authorising the demolition. She also claimed that the BMC had demolished it four times since June 2024, including twice in November, according to Mumbai Mirror.

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The demolition has raised questions over the authorities' jurisdiction, as the MMB had informed the BMC that the site came under its control.

Dues Were Cleared, Owner Questions BMC Action

Goud said her family had received permission to operate from the then port inspector at Bandra Port. The arrangement was valid from September 1, 1999, to December 31, 2003, and the family had also signed a lease agreement.

She said financial difficulties had led to delays in rent payments, but the family later cleared the outstanding dues of Rs 71,578 on August 28, 2026. The payment covered the period between January 1, 1999, and March 31, 2026. The family has also given an undertaking to pay the rent for 2026-27 under the new regulations, while its request for a fresh lease is being processed at the MMB head office.

Goud further claimed that BMC officials first came to the stall on November 4 to carry out the demolition. Her family then approached the MMB, following which a Board official contacted the civic body and clarified that the site was under its jurisdiction.

Although the officials reportedly agreed to halt the action, they allegedly damaged part of the stall before leaving. They returned with police personnel on November 6 and demolished the structure.

Questioning the action, Goud said the family was never served a notice. She added that officials mentioned receiving a complaint but refused to disclose its details or provide any documents permitting the demolition.

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MMB Had Asked BMC To Hold Off

A senior MMB official said the Board had already clarified its position to the civic body. The BMC had written to the MMB on October 31, questioning the family's permission to operate the stall and describing it as unauthorised.

In its reply dated November 4, the MMB reportedly stated that the 9.29-square-metre site was within its port limits and that the stall had been operating there since January 1, 1999.

The Board also confirmed that the family's outstanding rent had been paid and its application for a fresh lease was being processed. It had asked the BMC not to demolish the stall while the matter was under consideration.

Ahmed Backs Stall Owner

Shiraz Ahmed, who heads the Humanity World Foundation, questioned the grounds on which the BMC demolished the stall. He said the civic body should have followed the proper process and informed the MMB before taking action.

He also pointed to the BMC's October 31 letter, which came after complaints filed by Juhu Monitoring Committee member Richard Balasavar in December 2022. Ahmed questioned why the MMB needed the committee's approval to grant permission for the stall.

Ahmed said he would support Goud in taking the matter forward and may approach the Bombay High Court if necessary.

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