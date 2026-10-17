Drishyam 3 Star Ajay Devgn's Juhu Bungalow Partly Demolished By BMC, Here Why

Parts of a bungalow reportedly owned by actor Ajay Devgn and his mother, Veena Devgn, in Mumbai's Juhu area have been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over alleged unauthorised construction.

The civic body carried out the action on October 12 after rejecting the owners' response to a stop-work notice, officials said on Saturday, according to a PTI report.

Located in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society on N S Road, the property is part of the JVPD Scheme. Civic workers used hammers to remove unauthorised Siporex block walls.

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What Led To Demolition?

On September 10, the BMC issued a stop-work notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, asking the property owner or occupant to halt construction and provide the required approvals within 24 hours. It also warned that any unauthorised work could be removed at the owner's expense.

The owners submitted their response on September 15, but the BMC's K/West ward office rejected it on October 6, stating that no documents had been provided to establish that the construction was approved. The civic body later demolished the unauthorised portions of the bungalow.

Although the property has been linked to Ajay Devgn and his mother, Veena Devgn, neither was named in the BMC's notice or order. Their ownership was confirmed separately, PTI reported.

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Bungalow Leased To Salon Company

The 7,802-square-foot bungalow was reportedly leased to Florian Hurel Salon Private Limited through an agreement signed on August 10, 2026. The five-year deal is worth Rs 10.61 crore, with the monthly rent set at Rs 16 lakh initially and a 5% increase each year.

The housing society had reportedly approved the lease through a no-objection certificate (NOC). However, it clarified that the approval did not allow the property to be converted from residential to commercial use or permit structural changes.

Ajay Devgn's Work Front

Ajay Devgn has had a packed 2026, with releases such as Dhamaal 4 and Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The crime thriller franchise, where he returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, collected Rs 336.55 crore net in India within 16 days of its theatrical run.

The actor also stepped into television hosting with Crime Patrol 2026 in August. His upcoming lineup includes Raid 3, Golmaal 5 and Chauhaan, while Ranger is now expected to release in 2027.

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