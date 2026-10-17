Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Courtroom Drama Continues Slow Run

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam continued to see low audience turnout on its second day in theatres. The courtroom drama also recorded a modest collection on Saturday, with occupancy remaining low across several major cities.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Rajkummar Rao-starrer earned Rs 78 lakh net on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 3.13 crore. The film had collected Rs 2.35 crore net on its opening day.

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Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 3.69 crore, according to live estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.

Region-Wise Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 9.77% on Saturday. Pune and Bengaluru reported 21% occupancy each, followed by Mumbai at 15% and Kolkata at 14%.

Hyderabad recorded 24% occupancy, the highest among the listed cities. The National Capital Region (NCR) saw 7%, while Ahmedabad and Lucknow recorded 6% each. Jaipur registered 6%, Chandigarh 4% and Surat just 2%, indicating a slow response in several markets.

Advance Booking Report

Before its theatrical release, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam recorded Rs 1.52 crore in advance bookings, with 53,347 tickets sold across 4,255 shows. The National Capital Region (NCR) led the advance-booking chart with Rs 38.51 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs 25.29 lakh and Pune at Rs 8.86 lakh.

Among the states, Maharashtra recorded Rs 38.12 lakh in advance sales, while Gujarat contributed Rs 12.92 lakh and Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 9.80 lakh.

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About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

The film's upcoming collections will indicate whether it can attract more viewers and improve its box office performance over the weekend.

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