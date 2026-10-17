Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Sees Dip After Strong Opening

Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali hit theatres on Friday amid expectations. However, the period drama saw a drop in box office collections on Saturday.

Here's a look at its Day 2 collection, occupancy and advance booking trends.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

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Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali collected Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 1 from 2,515 shows. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 2.46 crore net across 1,111 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 11.71 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 13.65 crore so far.

The weekend collection will be important in determining whether the film can regain momentum at the box office and maintain a steady run in the coming days.

Region-Wise Occupancy

On Day 2, the Telugu version of Ranabaali recorded an overall occupancy of 27.15%. Warangal led the major regions with 51% occupancy, followed by Mahbubnagar at 48%.

Guntur recorded 38%, while Vizag, Hyderabad and Vijayawada registered 37%, 35% and 35%, respectively. Bengaluru recorded 29% occupancy, while Chennai saw 23%.

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Advance Booking

Ranabaali opened its advance bookings with Rs 10.08 lakh during premieres before reaching Rs 4.33 crore for Day 1. The film recorded Rs 3.25 crore in advance bookings for Day 2 and Rs 2.55 crore for Day 3.

The numbers gradually declined to Rs 1.36 crore on Day 4, Rs 1.28 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1.13 crore on Day 6. Advance bookings for Day 7 stood at Rs 90.43 lakh as of October 17.

The film has earned Rs 14.92 crore in total advance bookings for eight days, including its premiere day. Excluding blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 12.07 crore, with around 9.87 lakh tickets sold across 11,871 shows.

Telangana leads the state-wise advance booking figures with Rs 48.29 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 30.21 lakh and Karnataka at Rs 9.72 lakh. Hyderabad is the top-performing city, contributing Rs 19.09 lakh, while Bengaluru and Warangal have recorded Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 4.57 lakh, respectively.

About The Film

Set during the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in Rayalaseema, Ranabaali follows a horseman who fights against British rule. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo.

The period action drama was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

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