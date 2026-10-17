Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 arrived in theatres amid huge buzz during the Navratri festive season. Despite a drop in Saturday's collection, the action sequel has crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark worldwide within three days.

Here's a look at its Day 3 earnings and region-wise performance.

Box Office Collection So Far

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on Day 1 from 16,599 shows. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 37.10 crore from 13,157 shows. Jailer 2 collected Rs 213.65 crore worldwide in its first two days, including Rs 100 crore from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk.

It added Rs 12.35 crore net on Saturday (Day 3), taking its total India net collection to Rs 128.22 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 109.15 crore so far. On its third day, Jailer 2 was screened across 5,674 shows in India.

Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 3, the Tamil version of Jailer 2 recorded the highest collection among the three language versions, earning Rs 9.10 crore net from 3,136 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 2.37 crore across 940 shows, while the Hindi version brought in Rs 88 lakh from 1,598 shows.

With the weekend still underway, Jailer 2 will aim to draw more audiences to theatres on Sunday.

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Region-Wise Occupancy

Chennai led the Tamil version's regional markets with 80% occupancy, followed by Coimbatore at 68%. Trichy and Pondicherry recorded 73% each, while Bengaluru, Kochi and Trivandrum saw 50%, 40% and 39%, respectively.

The Hindi version recorded 19.58% overall occupancy, with Pune leading at 40%. The Telugu version saw 38% overall occupancy, with Bengaluru at 60% and Hyderabad at 48%.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his old ways to protect his family and legacy.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. Vijay Kartik Kannan serves as the cinematographer, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

The action drama was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

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