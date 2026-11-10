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India's Most Polluted Cities: Sri Ganganagar Tops List With AQI Of 614; Check Top 10

All 10 cities featured in the ranking are marked in the hazardous category, with three recording AQI readings above 500.

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India's Most Polluted Cities: Sri Ganganagar Tops List With AQI Of 614; Check Top 10
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Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has emerged as India's most polluted city, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 614.

Hisar and Sirsa in Haryana occupy the second and third positions, with AQI readings of 526 and 517, respectively. Bathinda in Punjab ranks fourth with an AQI of 449, followed by Bhiwani in Haryana at 387.

Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir is in sixth place with an AQI of 374, while Punjab's Faridkot ranks seventh at 368. Saharsa in Bihar follows with a reading of 364, while Patiala in Punjab is ninth with an AQI of 360.

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ALSO READ: Delhi AQI At 223, Remains Most Polluted Among Six Cities; How Do Mumbai, Chennai Compare?

Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh rounds off the top 10, recording an AQI of 353.

All 10 cities are marked as 'Hazardous' in the ranking. Sri Ganganagar's reading is listed as 26 times above the standard value, while Hisar and Sirsa are at 23 and 22 times above the standard, respectively.

Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India: Full List

RankCityAQIAQI StatusAbove Standard
1Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan614Hazardous26x
2Hisar, Haryana526Hazardous23x
3Sirsa, Haryana517Hazardous22x
4Bathinda, Punjab449Hazardous20x
5Bhiwani, Haryana387Hazardous17x
6Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir374Hazardous17x
7Faridkot, Punjab368Hazardous16x
8Saharsa, Bihar364Hazardous17x
9Patiala, Punjab360Hazardous17x
10Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh353Hazardous17x

Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab account for most of the cities in the ranking. Haryana and Punjab have three entries each, while Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have one city each.

What Does AQI Mean?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. It converts measurements of different air pollutants into a single number, making it easier for people to understand the quality of the air they breathe.

India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderate, Poor, Very Poor and Severe.

Under the CPCB's National AQI scale, the categories are:

  • Good: 0-50
  • Satisfactory: 51-100
  • Moderate: 101-200
  • Poor: 201-300
  • Very Poor: 301-400
  • Severe: 401-500

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

The AQI reading is based on a number of air pollutants including particulate matter.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or less. PM10 refers to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or smaller. 

These particles can be inhaled and enter the respiratory system. Particularly worrying is the small size of PM2.5, which can get deep into the lungs.

High concentrations of particulate matter can cause breathing discomfort and worsen existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Quality Today Improves Slightly After Most Polluted Diwali In Five Years But Still In Very Poor Category

Who Should Be Careful?

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can increase health risks. People in affected areas should monitor local air quality updates and follow official health advisories. Limiting prolonged outdoor exposure, particularly strenuous activity, may help reduce the risks.

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