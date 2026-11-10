India's Most Polluted Cities: Sri Ganganagar Tops List With AQI Of 614; Check Top 10

Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has emerged as India's most polluted city, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 614.

Hisar and Sirsa in Haryana occupy the second and third positions, with AQI readings of 526 and 517, respectively. Bathinda in Punjab ranks fourth with an AQI of 449, followed by Bhiwani in Haryana at 387.

Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir is in sixth place with an AQI of 374, while Punjab's Faridkot ranks seventh at 368. Saharsa in Bihar follows with a reading of 364, while Patiala in Punjab is ninth with an AQI of 360.

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Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh rounds off the top 10, recording an AQI of 353.

All 10 cities are marked as 'Hazardous' in the ranking. Sri Ganganagar's reading is listed as 26 times above the standard value, while Hisar and Sirsa are at 23 and 22 times above the standard, respectively.

Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India: Full List

Rank City AQI AQI Status Above Standard 1 Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan 614 Hazardous 26x 2 Hisar, Haryana 526 Hazardous 23x 3 Sirsa, Haryana 517 Hazardous 22x 4 Bathinda, Punjab 449 Hazardous 20x 5 Bhiwani, Haryana 387 Hazardous 17x 6 Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 374 Hazardous 17x 7 Faridkot, Punjab 368 Hazardous 16x 8 Saharsa, Bihar 364 Hazardous 17x 9 Patiala, Punjab 360 Hazardous 17x 10 Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh 353 Hazardous 17x

Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab account for most of the cities in the ranking. Haryana and Punjab have three entries each, while Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have one city each.

What Does AQI Mean?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. It converts measurements of different air pollutants into a single number, making it easier for people to understand the quality of the air they breathe.

India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderate, Poor, Very Poor and Severe.

Under the CPCB's National AQI scale, the categories are:

Good: 0-50

Satisfactory: 51-100

Moderate: 101-200

Poor: 201-300

Very Poor: 301-400

Severe: 401-500

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

The AQI reading is based on a number of air pollutants including particulate matter.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or less. PM10 refers to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or smaller.

These particles can be inhaled and enter the respiratory system. Particularly worrying is the small size of PM2.5, which can get deep into the lungs.

High concentrations of particulate matter can cause breathing discomfort and worsen existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

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Who Should Be Careful?

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can increase health risks. People in affected areas should monitor local air quality updates and follow official health advisories. Limiting prolonged outdoor exposure, particularly strenuous activity, may help reduce the risks.

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