Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Google Lead $26B Investment Blitz In Anthropic Pre-IPO Round

Anthropic will raise $26 billion through a private placement deal with investors such as Alphabet's ​Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices.

"We have entered into an agreement with each of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Google LLC (funding a portion of its previously committed investment obligations under the Google 2026 NPA (as defined below)), Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and TSMC Partners, Ltd., pursuant to which they have agreed, severally and not jointly, to purchase an aggregate of $26.0 billion of our Class N common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price," Anthropic said in its latest filing.

The $26 billion private placement is a part of Anthropic's total fundraising of around $90.4 billion, with existing investors looking to sell 825 million shares to raise up to $64.4 billion. Based on the shares outstanding listed in the filing, the company has set a price band of $70 to $78 for the offer worth $64.4 billion. Anthropic would have a market value of about $1 trillion at the top of the price range. Incuding employee stock options, restricted shares and stock reserved for the company's charitable donation matching program, Anthropic is expected to have a fully diluted value of about $1.4 trillion, Bloomberg reported.

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This ambitious goal, including the private placement, would nearly hit $100 billion after including greenshoe option, crossing SpaceX's $75 billion base offering, or the $86.2 billion it raised with the greenshoe, it added. The ambition negates jitters from a sharp selloff in AI-related stocks last week, led by expectations that politicians promising tougher regulation of data centers and related infrastructure will drive up costs and limit development of the technology.

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