Khawaja's Ball-Tampering Claims Reopen Old Wounds, ACA Says 'There Are No Winners'

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has refused to take sides in the renewed debate surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, following former Australia batter Usman Khawaja's latest claims about the incident.

ACA chief executive Paul Marsh said the players' body would not comment on individual accounts of the controversy, adding that revisiting the episode was unlikely to benefit anyone.

While acknowledging that those involved had the right to share their experiences and perspectives, Marsh stressed that "there are no winners" in the controversy.

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"The events of the 2018 South African tour were a low point for Australian cricket. Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft paid an enormous price for what happened, one that was greater than and, as the ACA said at the time, disproportionate to any precedent in the game," Marsh said in a statement.

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"Eight years on, it is understandable that those involved may have different recollections and perspectives of what took place. Players and staff at the heart of the issue are entitled to share their experiences, just as others are entitled to put such a challenging period in their lives behind them."

He also urged the cricket community to remember the human impact of the scandal and called for an end to the criticism directed at the players involved.

"There are no winners in this issue, and nothing can undo what happened. But we must recognise that there are humans at the centre of this, and we will continue to call for the ongoing vitriol directed at those involved to come to an end. The price paid, both professionally and personally, has already been too great," he added.

Marsh also noted that the ACA would not take a position on competing versions of events and would continue to support all players connected to Australia's 2018 South Africa tour.

"The ACA will not be commenting on individual accounts of what took place. The ACA's role is to support our members, and we have been in contact with all players on that tour to offer our support. This support extends to all members of the ACA and their families," Marsh said.

Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate Claims Reignite Debate

The controversy returned to the spotlight after Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian setup, including players and support staff, was aware of the ball-tampering operation during the 2018 tour of South Africa.

Ahead of the release of his autobiography, Sabr, the former opener also alleged that sandpaper had been used during the second Test in Gqeberha, then known as Port Elizabeth, before Australia were caught during the third Test in Cape Town.

Khawaja argued that responsibility for the scandal should have been shared across the team rather than resting solely with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us," Khawaja said.

"In an ideal world, I don't want to do this. I don't want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now."

His comments challenged the long-standing position that the three players were the only individuals directly implicated in the incident.

David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja's Comments

Khawaja's remarks also received support from former Australia vice-captain David Warner.

Warner thanked his former teammate for speaking publicly about the controversy, adding another dimension to the renewed discussion surrounding the 2018 scandal.

ALSO READ: David Warner Questions Cricket Australia's Probe Into 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, Backs Usman Khawaja

"Uzzi, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100 per cent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there," Warner said in a video message.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft were handed suspensions following the incident, which remains one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket history.

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