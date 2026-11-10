Q2 Results Live: Kalyan Jewellers, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Avanti Feeds Among Stocks In Focus
Kalyan Jewellers India, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, and Avanti Feeds are among the 44 companies scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results. Track the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 44 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Tuesday, November 10. Key companies to watch include Kalyan Jewellers India, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Avanti Feeds, Titagarh Rail Systems, MMTC, Rentomojo, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Midwest, Dredging Corporation India, Simplex Infrastructures, Suraksha Diagnostic, Quadrant Future Tek, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Matrimony.com, Vardhman Holdings, Raksan Transformers, Nile, Covance Softsol, Alfred Herbert (India), Rossell India, Vaibhav Vyapaar, Waterbase, Virinchi, ROX Hi-Tech, DHP India, Avience Biomedicals, Dynavision, Century Business Media, Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation, National General Industries, Cell Point India, Chambal Breweries and Distilleries, PVV Infra, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works, Sabrimala Industries, Jauss Polymers, Vision Cinemas and Decorous Investment & Trading Co., among others.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: Asian Paints, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki Lag In Nifty 50 Q2 Scorecard
Asian Paints, Coal India and Maruti Suzuki have emerged among the key underperformers in the September quarter earnings season. Asian Paints faced a steep margin correction due to higher raw material costs. At Coal India, lower e-auction realisations and higher costs weighed on earnings, while weak margins and lower other income dragged down Maruti Suzuki's profits.
Q2 Results Live: RIL, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, IndiGo Among Q2 Standouts
Reliance Industries reported a record second-quarter performance, with its oil-to-chemicals business standing out. Tech Mahindra extended its margin expansion streak to 12 consecutive quarters, while JSW Steel benefited from higher sales volumes, price recovery and better cost management. IndiGo recorded its highest revenue growth in 11 quarters, supported by higher airfares.
Q2 Results Live: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports Lead Nifty 50 Q2 Outperformers
Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports have emerged among the key outperformers in the Nifty 50's September quarter earnings season. At Adani Enterprises, copper production ramp-up, higher prices and healthy airport yields drove profitability, offsetting weakness in integrated resource management and mining. Adani Ports benefited from international ports, marine operations and higher realisations at domestic ports. The company also raised its FY27 revenue and EBITDA guidance by Rs 1,000 crore each.
Q2 Results Live: Nifty 50 Earnings Scorecard: 27 Beats, Just 3 Misses So Far
The September quarter earnings season has seen a strong showing from Nifty 50 companies, with 27 of the 47 companies reporting results so far beating estimates. Another 17 reported numbers in line with expectations, while only three missed estimates. Strong demand has supported earnings, with revenue growth surprising on the upside across sectors.
Q2 Results Live: Nomura Retains Buy On Gland Pharma, Raises Target Price To Rs 3,790
- Nomura has retained its Buy rating on Gland Pharma and marginally raised its price target to Rs 3,790 from its earlier estimate.
- The brokerage values the company at 27.5 times its FY29 estimated earnings, citing its shift towards a CDMO-focused business model.
- It said successful expansion in biologics CDMO capabilities and traction with innovator clients could support a more durable growth trajectory.
Q2 Results Live: Gland Pharma Raises Brownfield Capex Plan To Rs 3,000 Cr, Adds Greenfield Project
- Gland Pharma has increased its planned brownfield capital expenditure to Rs 3,000 crore from Rs 2,000 crore earlier and added spending on a greenfield project as it scales up its CDMO ambitions, according to Nomura.
- The company spent Rs 250 crore on capex in the first half of FY27. Management has also indicated plans to expand its business development efforts and pursue M&A opportunities.
Q2 Results Live: Gland Pharma EBITDA Margin Expands 529 Bps, Cenexi Weighs On Sequential Performance
Gland Pharma's EBITDA margin expanded 529 basis points year-on-year in Q2 FY27, with sequential contraction remaining limited, according to Nomura. Excluding Cenexi, which reported a seasonally weak quarter, the brokerage estimates EBITDA margin stood at 39.1%, up 227 basis points sequentially.
Q2 Results Live: Gland Pharma's US Revenue Jumps 21.6% Sequentially; New Launches Drive Growth
Gland Pharma's US revenue increased 21.6% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 FY27, supported by traction in new product launches, according to Nomura. However, revenue from other geographies declined materially sequentially due to the annual shutdown at Cenexi and continued delays in tender supplies.
Q2 Results Live: Gland Pharma Profit Jumps 58%, Revenue Rises 23% In September Quarter
- Gland Pharma reported a 23% year-on-year increase in revenue, while EBITDA and net profit rose 54% and 58%, respectively, in the second quarter of FY27.
- Nomura attributed the performance to strong US business momentum, supported by traction from new product launches.
- The brokerage retained its Buy rating on the stock.
Q2 Results Live: Olectra Greentech Profit Rises 6%, Revenue Up 4.6%
- Olectra Greentech reported a 6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 53 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 50 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 4.6% to Rs 687 crore from Rs 657 crore, while EBITDA increased 2.2% to Rs 92 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 13.4% from 13.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Whirlpool Of India Profit Falls 39%, Margins Contract To 2.1%
- Whirlpool of India's consolidated revenue rose 13.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,873 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,647 crore a year ago.
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- Net profit declined 39% to Rs 25 crore from Rs 41 crore, while EBITDA fell 32.1% to Rs 39.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 2.1% from 3.5% a year ago. The year-ago quarter also included a one-time gain of Rs 10 crore.
Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Kalyan Jewellers India, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Avanti Feeds, Titagarh Rail Systems, Rentomojo, Suraksha Diagnostic, Dredging Corporation India, Simplex Infrastructures, Matrimony.com, Raksan Transformers, Quadrant Future Tek, Midwest, Nile, Rossell India and ROX Hi-Tech are among the key earnings announcements to watch as 44 companies report their Q2 FY27 results on Tuesday, November 10.
Follow this live blog for quarterly earnings updates, key financial numbers, management commentary and stock-specific developments.
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