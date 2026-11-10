Q2 Results Live: Kalyan Jewellers, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Avanti Feeds Among Stocks In Focus

Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 44 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Tuesday, November 10. Key companies to watch include Kalyan Jewellers India, MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Avanti Feeds, Titagarh Rail Systems, MMTC, Rentomojo, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Midwest, Dredging Corporation India, Simplex Infrastructures, Suraksha Diagnostic, Quadrant Future Tek, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Matrimony.com, Vardhman Holdings, Raksan Transformers, Nile, Covance Softsol, Alfred Herbert (India), Rossell India, Vaibhav Vyapaar, Waterbase, Virinchi, ROX Hi-Tech, DHP India, Avience Biomedicals, Dynavision, Century Business Media, Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation, National General Industries, Cell Point India, Chambal Breweries and Distilleries, PVV Infra, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works, Sabrimala Industries, Jauss Polymers, Vision Cinemas and Decorous Investment & Trading Co., among others.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction throughout the day.

