Caught On Camera: Thar Driver’s Dangerous Stunt In Surat Goes Viral; Gun In One Hand, Steering Wheel In Other

A man performed a dangerous firecracker stunt from a moving car during Diwali celebrations went viral on social media on Monday, later Surat Police have detained the accused. The video of the incident was shot at Gaurav Path Road in the Pal area of Surat, Gujarat on Diwali night.

The accused, identified as Ashish Patel, allegedly drove the Mahindra Thar SUV with one hand while using the other to burst aerial fireworks through the vehicle's window.

The video, reportedly recorded by commuters, showed fireworks being launched into the air from the moving vehicle. The stunt was performed while other vehicles and pedestrians were moving along the road, creating a serious risk of accidents and injuries.

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Following the video's circulation, Pal Police launched an investigation, traced the vehicle and identified the driver as Ashish Patel. He was detained several hours after the incident, and police initiated legal proceedings against him.

As part of the police action, Patel was also made to issue a public apology. In a video shared by Surat City Police on November 9, he is seen standing with folded hands, admitting his mistake and urging people not to repeat such dangerous activities.

Following his arrest, Patel was made to issue a public apology at the police station. Authorities shared a video of the statement on social media, in the clip, Patel admits, 'Yesterday, I set off firecrackers from a moving car. Please don't make this mistake while driving. The Pal police have counselled me, and I urge everyone not to attempt anything like this.'

Police action against the accused comes amid growing concerns over reckless festive celebrations, particularly dangerous stunts involving vehicles and fireworks that can endanger pedestrians, motorists and nearby residents.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with using public roads for dangerous social media stunts.

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