Punjab Wrestler Shot Dead While Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali In Kapurthala

A wrestler was allegedly murdered while bursting firecrackers outside his residence by unidentified assailants during Diwali celebrations in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Monday evening, November 9. The 27-year-old victim, identified as Mani, also known as Pehlwan, was a resident of Mohalla Mehtabgarh, according to India Today.

The incident took place in the evening on the day of Diwali when he was outside his house. According to preliminary information, a group of unidentified youths arrived at the spot and allegedly opened fire at him.

A bullet struck Mani in the chest, leaving him critically injured. He collapsed at the scene, following which family members rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The killing has plunged his family into mourning, turning their Diwali celebrations into tragedy. Mani had reportedly married a woman from Begowal just a few months ago. He is survived by his parents and four sisters.

According to his father, Bagga, Mani was a wrestler and had no known personal disputes or enmity with anyone. The family has expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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Mani's relative, Harjinder Kaur, said that he had married a young woman from Begowal a few months ago, according to Aaj Tak.

DSP Sheetal Singh and a police team rushed to the scene to launch an investigation. Officers are recording statements from family members and evaluating available evidence to determine the motive behind the murder.

The identities of the attackers remain unknown, and police are working to identify and apprehend those responsible and also working to establish motive behind the incident.

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