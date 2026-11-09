Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams Vijay's TVK Govt After Series Of Murders In Tamil Nadu On Diwali

A spate of killings across Tamil Nadu on Diwali, including the death of a police officer, has triggered a political row, with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accusing the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

According to Stalin, nine people were killed in separate violent incidents across Tamil Nadu on Diwali, including a police officer. He questioned the government's ability to protect citizens and ensure the safety of its own police force.

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Taking a dig at Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Stalin described him as a "dummy CM" and questioned his government's handling of the law-and-order situation.

In a sharp attack on the administration, Stalin said the violence had overshadowed Diwali celebrations, remarking that the "sound of knives" was heard more than that of firecrackers.

The reported killings took place across several districts, including Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Theni.

Among those killed were three people described as rowdies, two children, a young woman and a police officer.

In Theni, Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar was killed after reportedly intervening when a group of people were setting off firecrackers on a public road.

According to South Zone Inspector General Vijayendra Bidari, the officer was struck during the confrontation, lost his balance and fell. He was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incidents have intensified opposition criticism of the TVK government's handling of public safety, with DMK leaders alleging a deterioration in law and order since the party came to power.

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DMK spokesperson Saravanan described the situation as a failure of the state government, alleging that criminals were operating without fear.

"This is a complete failure of the TVK government. Criminals have no fear under this government, which has lost its credibility among the people," he said.

The spate of killings has put the TVK government under political pressure, with the opposition demanding accountability over the violent incidents reported during the Diwali celebrations.

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