Failed UPSC Bid To A Solid Enterprise: How This Bengaluru Entrepreneur Built A Rs 130 Crore Health Food Brand

An unsuccessful attempt at securing a coveted civil services position turned out to be a defining moment in Sandeep Jangala's life. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur went on to build a thriving business, emerging as the co-founder of Yummy Bee, a health-oriented food company now valued at Rs 130 crore.

Jangala's career ambitions initially revolved around becoming an IAS officer. He moved to Hyderabad to prepare for the highly competitive UPSC examinations, hoping to secure a place in the country's prestigious administrative services.

His efforts fell short of the rank needed to realise that ambition, prompting him to reconsider his professional direction. Rather than allowing the setback to derail his plans, he began exploring opportunities beyond the civil services.

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Jangala's first major career shift came in 2013, when he entered the technology space by setting up his own startup. The venture gained traction among investors and eventually attracted an acquisition offer. After spending close to nine years building and managing the business, he decided to step away in 2022 and explore fresh opportunities.

Yummy Bee's origins can be traced to a personal concern shared by Jangala and his wife, Sonia Lamba. As parents, the couple wanted to ensure their children had access to nutritious, wholesome meals. Their search for healthier food options eventually gave them the idea of building a business around the same concept.

The couple put Rs 1 crore into the venture during 2022-23, directing the funds towards establishing its kitchen infrastructure. Operations began in Hyderabad through a cloud kitchen setup before the business made its way into the Bengaluru market.

The company's food range is aimed at consumers who want to balance taste with nutrition. Yummy Bee offers a selection of sugar-free and gluten-free desserts, freshly prepared meals and beverages. Its menu follows a no-maida policy and excludes artificial preservatives. Customers can choose from several options, including burgers, pizzas, salads, sandwiches and artisanal sweet treats.

Its growth has extended well beyond the cloud kitchen format in which it began. Yummy Bee now employs over 300 people, reflecting the scale of its expanding operations. With demand for healthier eating alternatives gaining ground, the company generated Rs 23 crore in revenue during the 2025-26 financial year.

From an unsuccessful UPSC attempt to becoming a successful entrepreneur, Jangala's career reflects how a change in direction can sometimes lead to bigger professional achievements.

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