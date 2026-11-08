Diwali Spending Done: Now Make These 5 Money Moves Before 2027 To Fix Your Finances

With Diwali celebrations, shopping and travel behind you, this is a good time to take stock of your finances and revisit your savings goals. Festive expenses can often push budgets off track, making it important to see how much you have spent and what needs to change in the coming months.

With 2027 approaching, a few changes to your spending and saving habits can help put your finances in better shape. You don't need to make major investments or follow complicated plans to get started. A five-point checklist can help you review your expenses, identify unnecessary spending and decide where you can save more.

Here are five simple money moves to put your finances back on track.

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1. Review your annual budget: Start by looking at how much you spent during Diwali and how it affected your monthly budget. Check your income, regular expenses and savings to see where your money went. This will help you identify expenses you could have avoided and set a realistic monthly budget for 2027.

2. Build an emergency fund: Try to keep at least three to six months' worth of expenses in an emergency fund. This money can come in handy if you lose your job, face an unexpected medical expense or have to deal with an urgent household bill. Avoid dipping into it for planned purchases or routine spending.

3. Pay off high-interest debt: If you have outstanding credit card bills or loans carrying high interest rates, prioritise paying them off. Start with the debt that charges the highest interest, as it adds to your financial burden over time. Clearing these dues can also leave you with more money to save each month.

4. Review your investments: Take a closer look at your mutual funds, stocks, fixed deposits and other investments. Check whether they are still in line with your financial goals and risk appetite. If your needs have changed, you may have to rebalance your portfolio by adjusting the share of equity and debt investments.

5. Plan your financial goals for 2027: If you are planning a major purchase next year, such as a car, house or an expensive holiday, work out how much it will cost and start setting money aside. Planning for these expenses in advance can help you avoid taking on unnecessary debt or disturbing your regular monthly savings.

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Ultimately, you should ensure that festive spending does not derail your finances. Use this period to discuss major financial goals with your family and strengthen your savings and investments to build a more secure financial future in 2027.

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