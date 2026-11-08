'Nifty 35,000' Is On The Table, Says Rahul Arora, Who Sees Nearly 40% Upside For Samvat 2083

Market experts Dhuraj Relli and Rahul Arora struck an optimistic note for Samvat 2083 during Sunday's Muhurat trading session. However, their preferred opportunities point to different parts of the market.

Relli, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Securities, told NDTV Profit that the outlook for the new Samvat year looked “absolutely good”. He said market sentiment had improved over the past few days and expressed hope that the bullish trend would continue.

Relli identified opportunities across several sectors. He highlighted Maruti Suzuki and Tata Steel, along with Ambuja Cements and Adani Power. He also remained positive on consumer discretionary stocks and saw potential in the capital market space.

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He expects an earnings rebound in midcap and smallcap companies. It could support broader market participation if corporate performance improves.

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Rahul Arora, CEO of Ashika Equities, sees banks leading the next leg of the market rally. He believes current banking valuations remain attractive. Arora also set a one-year target of 35,000 for the Nifty.

He added that the market could see a significant uptick if the BJP wins the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Arora also pointed to an emerging “anti-AI trade” that began about a week before the US midterm elections.

The optimism comes as Indian benchmarks enter Samvat 2083 after a strong weekly rally. The Nifty gained 8.6% last week, while the Sensex advanced 8.8%. Both indices recorded their strongest weekly gains since February 2021.

The Muhurat trading session runs from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm on Sunday, November 8.

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