Diwali Muhurat Trading: Sun Pharma, Tata Steel Headline Gains As Index Nears 25,100

The NSE Nifty 50 topped 25,100, with Tata Steel, Sun Pharma leading gains on Diwali Muhurat Trading. The Nifty 50 Index was up by 56 points to 25,086.35 during Muhurat trading.

Tata Steel lead the Nifty gainers, rising 2.45% to Rs 190.86 as of 2:35 pm IST. Sun Pharma advanced 1.75% to Rs 1,892.60, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles gained 1.03%. Adani Ports and ONGC rose 0.85% each.

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InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, emerged as the top Nifty loser, declining 0.81% to Rs 5,431.40. SBI Life Insurance fell 0.79%, while Infosys slipped 0.65%. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Life also traded in the red.

As special Muhurat trading session goes on, banking stocks traded in red, with Bank Nifty slipping 0.1% to 59,028.8. Nifty PSU Bank dipped 0.34%, while Nifty Realty declined 0.48%. IT, infrastructure and oil and gas indices also remained under pressure.

Some of the top gainers during trade are are Finolex Cables, up 13.7%, followed by Aster DM Healthcare, which surged 7. 4%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, trading 6.6% higher and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, up 5.36%.

Sector-wise, Nifty Media index jumped 1.79%, the top gainer in early Muhurat Trading, followed by Nifty Pharma, up 1.16% and Nifty Metal traded 1.15% higher. Both energy and realty stocks advanced 0.73% as most sectoral indices traded in green.

Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session organised by Indian stock exchanges during Diwali. The word Muhurat refers to an auspicious time believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.

Many Indian investors consider Diwali an ideal occasion to begin new investments. They buy shares during this session as a symbolic way to welcome wealth and success in the coming year.

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The equity cash market is trading for 70 minutes, from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. The window is short, and several segments have different timings.

Indian stock markets have largely maintained their positive streak during Diwali's Muhurat Trading sessions, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex ending higher in most of the last 20 years. However, historical data also shows that the auspicious occasion has not always translated into gains for investors.

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