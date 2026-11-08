Muhurat Trading 2026: Finolex Cables Jumps 17% As Samvat 2083 Begins. These Stocks Are Also Rallying

Indian equities edged higher in the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, with a handful of stocks moving far more sharply than the benchmarks as Samvat 2083 got underway.

The NSE Nifty 50 was at 25,082.85 at 2:51 pm, up 0.21% from Friday's close of 25,030.35. The BSE Sensex stood at 81,280.65 at 2:53 pm, up 252.63 points or 0.31%. The one-hour session, held on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, runs from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Trades executed during the session carry normal settlement obligations.

Finolex Cables was the standout gainer. The stock rose 17.31% to Rs 1,279.80 on the NSE as of 2:51 pm, after touching a high of Rs 1,284. That put it among the top five gainers across all NSE-listed securities at the time. The rally came a day after the company announced its results for the July–September quarter, with revenue reportedly rising about 65% from a year earlier to Rs 2,269 crore.

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Pharma, media and financials join the rally

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 6.44% to Rs 68.09, while Aster DM Quality Care advanced 6.01% to Rs 756. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) gained 5.38% to Rs 41.91.

Pharma names were also among the gainers. Divi's Laboratories climbed 4.98% to Rs 10,834.50, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, up 3.39%. Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 3.44% to Rs 2,289. It had opened at Rs 2,429.90, nearly 10% above its previous close, before giving up part of the gains.

International Gemological Institute added 4.93% to Rs 427.50, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure gained 4.57% to Rs 1,112. Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 4.45% to Rs 1,151, Ramkrishna Forgings gained 4.27% to Rs 723.45, and Ashok Leyland advanced 3.31% to Rs 177.78.

Muhurat trading marks the start of the new Samvat year. Many investors use the session to make token purchases, and volumes are typically thinner than on a regular trading day.

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