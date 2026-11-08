Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Muhurat Trading 2026: Finolex Cables Jumps 17% As Samvat 2083 Begins. These Stocks Are Also Rallying

Pharma names were also among the gainers. Divi's Laboratories climbed 4.98% to Rs 10,834.50, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, up 3.39%.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Muhurat Trading 2026: Finolex Cables Jumps 17% As Samvat 2083 Begins. These Stocks Are Also Rallying
The one-hour session, held on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, runs from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
  • Indian equities rose in the special Muhurat trading session marking Samvat 2083's start
  • NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.21%, and BSE Sensex rose 0.31% during the one-hour session
  • Finolex Cables surged 17.31% after reporting a 65% revenue increase year-on-year
How do Muhurat session gains affect long-term returns?

Indian equities edged higher in the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, with a handful of stocks moving far more sharply than the benchmarks as Samvat 2083 got underway.

The NSE Nifty 50 was at 25,082.85 at 2:51 pm, up 0.21% from Friday's close of 25,030.35. The BSE Sensex stood at 81,280.65 at 2:53 pm, up 252.63 points or 0.31%. The one-hour session, held on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, runs from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Trades executed during the session carry normal settlement obligations.

Finolex Cables was the standout gainer. The stock rose 17.31% to Rs 1,279.80 on the NSE as of 2:51 pm, after touching a high of Rs 1,284. That put it among the top five gainers across all NSE-listed securities at the time. The rally came a day after the company announced its results for the July–September quarter, with revenue reportedly rising about 65% from a year earlier to Rs 2,269 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Pharma, media and financials join the rally

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 6.44% to Rs 68.09, while Aster DM Quality Care advanced 6.01% to Rs 756. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) gained 5.38% to Rs 41.91.

Pharma names were also among the gainers. Divi's Laboratories climbed 4.98% to Rs 10,834.50, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, up 3.39%. Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 3.44% to Rs 2,289. It had opened at Rs 2,429.90, nearly 10% above its previous close, before giving up part of the gains.

International Gemological Institute added 4.93% to Rs 427.50, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure gained 4.57% to Rs 1,112. Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 4.45% to Rs 1,151, Ramkrishna Forgings gained 4.27% to Rs 723.45, and Ashok Leyland advanced 3.31% to Rs 177.78.

Muhurat trading marks the start of the new Samvat year. Many investors use the session to make token purchases, and volumes are typically thinner than on a regular trading day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

IOC To Buy Crude, LPG Ships As West Asia Crisis Exposes Shipping Risks

IOC To Buy Crude, LPG Ships As West Asia Crisis Exposes Shipping Risks

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com