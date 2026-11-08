Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Postponed To November 22; Admit Cards To Release on November 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rescheduled the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026, moving the examination from November 11 to November 22, 2026. The change comes after November 11 was declared a public holiday on account of Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja.

Candidates who were scheduled to appear for the examination on the earlier date will now have to report for the test on November 22 as per the revised schedule.

Along with the new examination date, BSEB has also announced a fresh admit card release date. Revised Bihar STET 2026 admit cards will be made available from November 12, 2026, through the official portal at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

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Candidates must download and carry the newly issued admit card to their examination centre. The board has made it clear that older admit cards will not be accepted for entry.

Bihar STET 2026: How To Download Revised Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card link goes live:

Visit the official Bihar STET website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Click on the Bihar STET 2026 admit card link available on the homepage.

A login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access the revised admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for use on the examination day.

Candidates need to check all the information printed on the admit card after downloading it. Details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and other instructions should be verified in advance.

If there is any error or mismatch in the admit card, candidates should contact the concerned authorities and have it corrected before the examination date.

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The revised schedule now gives candidates additional time to prepare, but they should keep checking the official Bihar STET portal for any further instructions or updates related to the examination.

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