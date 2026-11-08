Rajasthan Board Exam 2027 Dates Announced: Class 10 and 12 Papers To Begin From February 16; Timing Revised

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has -announced that class 10 and class 12 board exams for the 2027 academic session, will begin on February 16. The board has changed the examination schedule by shifting the start time to 10:30 am.

Earlier Rajasthan Board exams were held from 8.30 am onward. The revised timing means students will need to plan their travel and reporting schedule in advance once detailed instructions are issued by the board.

RBSE has not yet published the complete subject-wise timetable for the 2027 exam, which will specify the examination date for each subject, along with timing and important instructions for students, which they can track on the Rajasthan Board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

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Once the timetable is released, students will need to check their subjects, which even schools will communicate to them. The start date will give students a timeline for completing their revision. Meanwhile, students can organise subject-wise revision, can take mock tests and practice on previous years' papers as they await the complete timetable.

Moreover, students should keep track of subsequent announcements regarding admit cards, examination centres, reporting guidelines to be followed on exam days, which will communicated via the official portal closer to the examination date.

For the previous exam, the Rajasthan Board held Class 10 examinations between February 12 and February 28. Class 12 papers in the previous session were conducted from February 12 to March 11.

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