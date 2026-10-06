Rajasthan Board Introduces Two-Exam System For Class 10; Second Exam To Help Improve Marks

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Class 10 board examinations twice a year from the 2026-27 academic session, giving students an additional opportunity to improve their performance without waiting for another academic year.

Under the new system, the first board examination, expected to be held in February-March, will be compulsory for all Class 10 students, as per NDTV.

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A second examination is proposed for May-June and will primarily serve as an improvement opportunity for eligible students. Students who are satisfied with their performance in the first examination will not be required to appear for the second session.

The second examination will allow students who qualify in the first attempt to improve their marks in a maximum of three subjects. Students placed in the supplementary category after the first examination will also be permitted to use the second opportunity for up to three subjects.

In cases where students are unable to appear in the first examination due to valid medical reasons or with approval from the District Education Officer (DEO), they will also be allowed to take the second examination, subject to the applicable rules.

For students appearing in both examinations, the higher marks obtained in the two attempts will be considered for their final official score. Both examinations will be based on the Class 10 syllabus and are expected to follow a similar examination pattern and marking scheme.

The decision has been announced by Rajasthan School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar. The new policy is aimed at reducing examination-related stress and providing students with a safety net in case their performance is affected by illness, exam anxiety or an unexpectedly poor performance on the day of the examination.

Students in Ajmer welcomed the move, highlighting the potential impact of the policy on students who previously faced the risk of losing an academic year after performing poorly in multiple subjects.

Under the existing system, some students were reportedly compelled to leave school and seek employment at an early age. The additional examination opportunity, students said, could help them remain in education, improve their scores and continue working towards their future goals.

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The two-exam system is therefore expected to provide greater flexibility while reducing the fear of failure. By allowing eligible students another chance within the same academic year, RBSE aims to ensure that a single poor examination performance does not permanently affect a student's educational progress.

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