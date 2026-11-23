Gold and silver prices in India rose on Monday, November 23 after rebounding from its biggest weekly decline in eight months as traders scaled back bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in the near term. The price correction has opened a window for some physical buyers in the country. Last week, the lower prices had lifted purchases particularly for wedding jewellery with the kickstart of the wedding season. However, the demand outlook remains subdued.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,22,530 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 1,49,610 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,578.24 an ounce at 8:26 a.m. in Singapore, while silver was up 2.6% at $42.21 after tumbling 15% the week before, according to Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,22,310 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,22,150. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,22,100.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,61,820, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,61,600 and Rs 1,61,480 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 1,49,340 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 1,49,090 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 1,49,780 and Rs 1,49,580 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 1,49,460 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 1,49,150

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold. (24K)

Mumbai: Rs 1,22,310

Delhi: Rs 1,22,100

Chennai: Rs 1,22,670

Bengaluru: Rs 1,22,410

Hyderabad: Rs 1,22,510

Kolkata: Rs 1,22,150

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold. (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 1,12,118

Delhi: Rs 1,11,925

Chennai: Rs 1,12,448

Bengaluru: Rs 1,12,209

Hyderabad: Rs 1,12,301

Kolkata: Rs 1,11,971

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 1,49,340

Delhi: Rs 1,49,090

Bengaluru: Rs 1,49,460

Chennai: Rs 1,49,780

Hyderabad: Rs 1,49,580

Kolkata: 1,49,150

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