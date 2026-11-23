The Indian stock market is expected to extend rally on Monday, supported by strong foreign capital inflows and easing crude oil prices support. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,894 level, a premium of nearly 119 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In this holiday-shortened week, market participants will watch out for key stock market triggers, including the foreign institutional activity, movements in crude oil prices, gold and silver rates, developments in the US-Iran war, and key domestic and global macroeconomic data releases.

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On Friday, the benchmark indices jumped over 1% each, with the Nifty 50 closing at 25,800 level.

“We maintain a positive outlook on the market, supported by sustained FII inflows, rupee appreciation and the moderation in crude oil prices. However, geopolitical uncertainties and volatility in global technology stocks could trigger intermittent corrections and warrant a measured approach,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

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Here are 5 key factors that are likely to drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Monday, following a sharp selloff on Wall Street last week, amid worries about the AI trade. South Korea's Kospi declined 3.17%, while the Kosdaq fell 1.79%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures indicated a lower opening. Japan's markets were closed for a public holiday.

Wall Street

US stock market ended sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both entering correction and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling into negative territory for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 949.73 points, or 1.93%, to 48,147.33, while the S&P 500 slipped 265.41 points, or 3.70%, to 6,910.42. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1,261.47 points, or 5.28%, lower at 22,617.73.

Sebi FPI Norms

Sebi proposed reviewing and scraping the additional disclosure framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to make the regulatory regime more investor-friendly and align it with global standards.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices declined on signs of strong crude exports. Brent crude futures fell 0.83% to $91.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.93 a barrel, down 0.58%.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices rebounded from its biggest weekly decline in eight months. Spot gold price rose 1.1% to $3,578.24 an ounce, after falling 9% last week to a 14-month low. Silver price rose 2.6% to $42.21 after tumbling 15% the week before.

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