Indian investors should temper expectations of annual equity returns of around 14% and plan for gains of 11-13% over the next decade or longer, according to Bhaskar Hazra, joint managing director and CEO of Systematix Private Wealth.

"Historical 15-year rolling returns of 13-14% are a useful reference, not a promise," Hazra said in an emailed interaction with NDTV Profit. "For planning, we would use a range of 11-13% a year over 10 years or more, rather than extrapolate past highs."

Hazra said economic growth and equity returns are related but not synonymous, with returns depending on earnings growth and valuations, as well as currency movements for foreign investors.

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Earnings Focus

India's long-term investment drivers, including consumption, infrastructure, manufacturing and financialisation of savings, remain intact, Hazra said. However, he said the market's next leg of gains would need to come from earnings rather than liquidity.

He said investors with a five-to-10-year horizon should focus on structural growth, while those investing over 12 months need to pay closer attention to valuations, liquidity, interest rates, oil prices and global risk appetite.

Valuation Premium

The Nifty trades at 20.5 times earnings, against its 10-year average of 20.9 times, Hazra said. India continues to command a 60-75% valuation premium over broader emerging markets, making earnings delivery important to sustain the market's performance.

Hazra said a sustained rally would require broad-based earnings growth, macroeconomic stability and continued foreign portfolio investment inflows.

Return Outlook

The Nifty 50 Total Return Index's 15-year rolling returns have averaged about 14% since June 1999, but have ranged from roughly 9% to 19%, depending on the investment period, Hazra said. The index has compounded at about 12.4% since inception.

He said investors should use 11-13% annual returns as a planning assumption over 10 years or longer and account for rupee depreciation when measuring returns in dollars.

Key highlights from the interaction:

Market preference : Hazra favours large-cap stocks and selectively accumulating quality mid-caps, while remaining underweight small-caps. He expects large-cap earnings growth of 14-15%.

: Hazra favours large-cap stocks and selectively accumulating quality mid-caps, while remaining underweight small-caps. He expects large-cap earnings growth of 14-15%. Sector picks : Financials, industrials and healthcare are his preferred sectors over the next three years, citing credit growth, infrastructure investment, manufacturing and healthcare demand.

: Financials, industrials and healthcare are his preferred sectors over the next three years, citing credit growth, infrastructure investment, manufacturing and healthcare demand. Oil threshold : Hazra said sustained Brent crude prices above $100-$105 a barrel for two to three quarters would prompt him to reassess earnings estimates and exposure to oil-sensitive sectors.

: Hazra said sustained Brent crude prices above $100-$105 a barrel for two to three quarters would prompt him to reassess earnings estimates and exposure to oil-sensitive sectors. Inflation risk : He said rising food and energy prices could increase corporate input costs and pressure margins, with consumer staples, autos, chemicals, aviation and oil marketing companies particularly vulnerable.

: He said rising food and energy prices could increase corporate input costs and pressure margins, with consumer staples, autos, chemicals, aviation and oil marketing companies particularly vulnerable. Foreign flows : November's FPI buying is a positive signal, but Hazra said it is too early to call it a sustainable return of foreign capital.

: November's FPI buying is a positive signal, but Hazra said it is too early to call it a sustainable return of foreign capital. Private credit : Senior-secured strategies offer gross yields of 11-15%, he said, while higher-return strategies carry wider outcomes and depend heavily on underwriting, structuring and enforcement.

: Senior-secured strategies offer gross yields of 11-15%, he said, while higher-return strategies carry wider outcomes and depend heavily on underwriting, structuring and enforcement. Real estate: Hazra sees a gradual shift towards financial investments such as REITs, while physical property continues to play a role in wealth preservation and legacy planning.

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