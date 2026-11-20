The roughly 12% recovery in Indian equities over the past month has improved market sentiment, but the next phase of gains will depend on earnings growth rather than valuation expansion, according to Gautam Chhaocharia, Head of Global Markets at UBS India.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Chhaocharia said the worst of the recent market correction may be behind, with improving fundamental and technical indicators supporting the recovery. However, he cautioned that the pace of the rebound leaves room for intermittent profit-taking, particularly if crude oil prices or global real yields rise again.

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Chhaocharia said UBS has a constructive but selective outlook on Indian equities, identifying financials, industrials, power equipment and premium consumption as better-supported investment themes.

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He also pointed to India's potential role as an "anti-AI" diversifier for global investors, particularly through banks and select pharmaceutical companies.

UBS's emerging markets strategist recently upgraded India to 'Neutral', citing easing trade, tariff and energy-related headwinds, resilient domestic systematic investment plan (SIP) flows and the opportunity to diversify away from concentrated AI exposure.

Why The Market Recovery Could Face Another Round Of Selling

Despite the improvement in sentiment, Chhaocharia said Indian equities remain expensive compared with other markets in the region.

"Further gains will need to be supported by earnings rather than multiple expansion," he said.

He noted that the recent rally has been accompanied by better market breadth and stronger trading volumes. However, the speed of the recovery could leave stocks vulnerable to profit-taking.

A further rise in crude oil prices or global real yields could add to that pressure.

Chhaocharia also flagged the supply of fresh equity through IPOs and stake sales as a factor that could restrict meaningful market gains.

The outlook points to a selective approach, with earnings growth, rather than a further expansion in market valuations, likely to determine the sustainability of the recovery over the next 12-18 months.

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