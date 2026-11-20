IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is likely to see the drag from artificial intelligence (AI)-led revenue deflation moderate as a large part of its biggest client base has already gone through productivity-linked contract renegotiations, according to Kotak Neo.

The brokerage believes faster growth in AI services could begin to improve the company's revenue growth equation.

Following a meeting with TCS CFO Samir Seksaria, analysts Kawaljeet Saluja, Sathishkumar S and Vamshi Krishna said more than half of the company's top 200 customers, which contribute 80-85% of revenue, have completed AI efficiency-led renegotiations.

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Kotak Neo expects AI-led deflation to continue, but said "the incremental drag should moderate" as the first round of productivity pass-through is increasingly reflected in contracts.

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The brokerage maintains its 'Add' rating on TCS, with a fair value (target price) of Rs 2,500.

AI Revenue Crosses 10% Of TCS' Revenue

TCS' AI revenue rose 19.2% sequentially to $775 million in the September quarter, accounting for 10.1% of revenue, compared with 5.1% a year ago.

Kotak Neo said "faster growth in AI revenues, coupled with slower incremental deflation in the existing book, can improve the growth equation".

Management drew a parallel with the digital cycle, when growth accelerated after digital services crossed 20% of revenue, while acknowledging that every technology cycle is different.

The brokerage noted that AI productivity-led deflation comes from contractual renegotiations, proactive productivity pass-through and upfront commitments against expected efficiency gains from improvements in frontier models. While newer models will continue to generate productivity benefits, some of these gains are already reflected in contracts where TCS has taken a forward view.

Incumbency May Help Offset AI-Led Pricing Pressure

Large technology vendors could face greater deflation because of their higher wallet share with clients and the larger revenue pool available for productivity savings.

However, TCS believes its existing client relationships provide an offset. Enterprise-wide AI deployment requires an understanding of applications, data, infrastructure and processes, while clients continue to carry major technology debt.

Productivity savings can therefore be redeployed into modernisation and additional programmes, where existing vendors are well positioned. As the note puts it, "Higher volumes of work can partly offset lower unit economics."

Vendor consolidation could also favour established players. TCS believes such exercises typically reduce four or five meaningful providers to two or three, giving scaled incumbents an advantage in complex accounts.

Margins Could Fall Below 24% In Second Half

The recent margin decline reflects investments in capability development, new adjacencies and acquisitions, rather than meaningful pressure from contract repricing, according to Kotak Neo.

These headwinds are expected to continue in the second half of FY27, including an estimated 50-60 basis point impact from the acquisition of Porsche's IT consulting subsidiary MHP. TCS could see margins fall below 24% during the period, although its medium-term margin aspirations remain unchanged.

The company has operating levers such as lower subcontractor costs, higher utilisation and productivity to offset some of the pressure.

TCS has also become more proactive on acquisitions. Coastal Cloud and ListEngage expand its Salesforce capabilities, while the MHP deal provides access to European automotive clients, including Porsche and Volkswagen. MHP reported 742 million euros in IFRS revenue in calendar 2025, and the transaction includes a five-year, 1.25 billion euro agreement with Porsche.

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