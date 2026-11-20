Cyient on Thursday announced that its semiconductor business, Cyient Semiconductors, has approved a $10 million strategic equity investment by GlobalFoundries (GF).

The transaction will be executed at the same pre-money equity valuation of $490 million as the Cyient Semiconductors' recent financing round led by Edelweiss, resulting in a combined post-money equity valuation of $510 million.

GlobalFoundries is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturing companies.

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Through this investment, Cyient Semiconductors aims to expand its turnkey custom ASIC capabilities and accelerate custom silicon development and strengthen long-term wafer supply assurance and supply chain resilience.

This marks the second investment in Cyient Semiconductors in the past six months. In May 2026, the business entered into a strategic financing arrangement with EAAA India Alternatives Ltd., comprising a $10 million equity investment through compulsory convertible debentures or preference shares and $20 million in debt through non-convertible debentures.

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Both transactions value Cyient Semiconductors at approximately $500 million. The latest investment implies an additional 2% stake dilution, following the 2% stake sale to EAAA in May.

JPMorgan Sees Deep Value In Cyient's Core Business

Brokerage firm JPMorgan said Cyient's current market capitalisation stands at around $1.2 billion, of which $295 million is attributable to its stake in Cyient DLM.

Assuming a valuation of $490 million for the semiconductor business, in line with the latest transaction, JPMorgan estimates that Cyient's core Digital, Engineering & Technology (DET) business is valued at just $480 million. This implies a valuation of around 6x FY28 estimated price-to-earnings (P/E), which the brokerage considers deep value.

However, JPMorgan believes the turnaround at Cyient will be gradual and that investors will need to remain patient.

The brokerage has maintained its ‘Overweight' rating on Cyient, citing what it considers relatively inexpensive valuations. It has also retained its December 2027 price target of Rs 1,300.

JPMorgan has arrived at its target using a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation methodology. It values Cyient's DET business at 15x P/E, a discount to peer Tata Technologies due to its relatively lower revenue growth, while the Cyient DLM business is valued based on the brokerage's fair value estimate.

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