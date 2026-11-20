Defending champions Pakistan A will begin their campaign in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a Group B match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, November 20.

Pakistan will look to start their title defence with a win against UAE in the 50-over competition being played in Doha, Qatar.



Pakistan A, led by Abdul Samad, are placed in Group B alongside India A, UAE and Nepal. The team won the previous edition of the tournament after defeating Bangladesh A in the final. Pakistan will be keen to carry that momentum into the 2026 competition.

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UAE, meanwhile, will look to make a strong start against the defending champions. The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in Doha.



The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will be played on November 29.

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Pakistan A vs UAE: Date

The Pakistan A vs UAE match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, November 20.

Pakistan A vs UAE: Time

The Pakistan A vs UAE match will begin at 11:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Pakistan A vs UAE: Venue

The match will be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Pakistan A vs UAE: Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Pakistan A vs UAE match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD in India.

Where To Watch Pakistan A vs UAE: Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the Pakistan A vs UAE match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan A vs UAE: Squads

Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

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UAE Squad: Basil Hameed (captain), Aftab Alam, Anshh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah, Ethan D'Souza, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Shahdad, Noorullah Ayobi, Omid Rehman, Sohaib Khan, Uddish Suri and Zahid Ali.

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