Nadeem Omar, owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators, has confirmed that he is willing to sell the team, admitting that the league cannot compete commercially with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Omar said he would consider parting ways with the franchise if he receives the right offer and certain conditions are met.

The PSL has run alongside the IPL in the March-May window since 2025. However, Omar believes that the Pakistan-based T20 league does not have the commercial strength to match its Indian counterpart.

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“I think it is the right time for us to say goodbye to the PSL and if we get the right offer and few of our conditions are met we are prepared to sell the Quetta Gladiators franchise,” Omar noted.

The President of the Karachi City Cricket Association also felt that trying to compete with the IPL was a mistake. “We can't compete with the IPL or with their market. Our market is very limited compared to them. Unfortunately, we don't have sponsors and commercial entities putting money into the PSL like it is done in the IPL.”

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"We can't compete with the IPL or with their market. Our market is very limited compared to them. Unfortunately, we don't have sponsors and commercial entities putting money into the PSL like it is done in the IPL," Omar said.

The Quetta Gladiators owner also pointed to the IPL's multiple revenue streams, including merchandising, ticket sales and broadcasting rights. He said these sources generate significant income for IPL franchises, while similar opportunities remain limited for teams in Pakistan.

Omar also highlighted the challenges of selling official merchandise in Pakistan, saying that unofficial copies sold at lower prices affect the franchises' ability to earn revenue. He added that the PSL does not provide the same lucrative and steady source of profit as the IPL.

“Merchandising in the IPL is huge, and the gate money for home and away matches are big earners for franchises in the IPL apart from their broadcasting share.

“In Pakistan merchandising is impossible. We put out an official shirt for PNR 1000. The same thing is copied and sold in the market PNR 200, and that robs us of a big source of revenue,” he said.

“Just look at the value of teams in the IPL and there is no competition.”

Nadeem Omar On Quetta Gladiators' PSL Future

If Omar goes ahead with the sale, Quetta Gladiators would become the second PSL franchise to change ownership since last year, after Multan Sultans.

“I feel the success we could have given to Quetta Gladiators we could not do that. For seven years, we were in the red. I had a lot of plans but I don't think we achieved all of them,” he said.

Omar admitted that he had been disappointed with what the franchise had achieved during his time as owner. Quetta have reached the PSL final four times and won the title once.

He also revealed that his decision to buy the franchise was driven by more than just business interests. Omar had hoped to bring matches to Quetta and provide greater exposure to players from Balochistan, but said those ambitions could not be fulfilled.

“I didn't buy the team just as a business. I also wanted to do something for Pakistan cricket. I wanted matches in Quetta. I wanted to give exposure to players from Balochistan. It didn't happen for many reasons.

“Unfortunately, I think the league has become too big for us in many ways. I felt it should have remained confined. The increase in the amount of money spent on teams now for me is difficult to comprehend.”

Despite his concerns about the league's commercial model, Omar believes the PSL continues to have a strong position in the international T20 league market. He said its branding and popularity were built on the competitive quality of cricket and clean financial affairs.

“My thing is that given our limitations in terms of a share of the pie, we should have focussed on our initial success factors.”

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When asked to rank the PSL amid the increasing number of international T20 competitions, Omar responded that it would still be in the top three.

Omar added that he was able to manage the franchise's finances by purchasing Quetta Gladiators at the lowest offer price when the PSL was first introduced in 2016. He had paid $1.1 million a year to acquire the team.

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