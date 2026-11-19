An investor who has repeatedly warned that artificial intelligence could threaten humanity may now stand to make billions from one of the world's most valuable AI companies.

Jaan Tallinn, the Estonian billionaire and co-founder of Skype, was among the earliest investors in Anthropic. The company, which develops the Claude chatbot, is now preparing for a landmark stock market debut that could significantly increase the value of his investment.

Tallinn has spent years raising concerns about the potential dangers of advanced artificial intelligence. In a 2020 interview with CNBC, he estimated that there was a one-in-six chance that humanity would not survive the century. He has also warned about scenarios in which AI systems become so powerful that humans lose control over them.

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His views have placed him among a group of technology investors and researchers often described as 'AI doomers', who fear that unchecked advances in artificial intelligence could pose an existential threat.

Tallinn's association with Anthropic began before the company became a major force in the global AI race.

He co-founded the Cambridge Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and the Future of Life Institute, organisations focused on understanding and reducing threats to humanity, including those posed by artificial intelligence.

He later connected with Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, who left OpenAI over concerns about the company's approach to AI safety. According to CNBC, the two developed a close association through the effective altruism community, which focuses on maximising the impact of philanthropic efforts using evidence and data.

In 2021, Tallinn led Anthropic's $124 million Series A funding round. The investment valued the company at around $461 million, according to PitchBook. Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, through Open Philanthropy, also participated in the early funding round.

At the time, Tallinn viewed backing Anthropic as a way to support a company that prioritised AI safety. CNBC, citing people familiar with the investment, reported that he did not expect the venture to become a profitable undertaking.

The investment has since become a potentially extraordinary bet.

Anthropic has grown rapidly alongside the adoption of its Claude AI models and is now preparing for its public market debut. The company has priced its IPO at $83 per share, putting its valuation at approximately $1.5 trillion, according to the supplied report.

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Tallinn's exact ownership in Anthropic is not publicly known. However, reports cited by CNBC suggest his potential gains could run into tens of billions of dollars, depending on the size of his stake and the company's eventual market valuation.

Interestingly, Anthropic has not shied away from highlighting the very risks that initially attracted investors such as Tallinn.

In its IPO filing, the company acknowledged that sufficiently advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks if developed or deployed without appropriate safeguards, oversight and security measures.

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