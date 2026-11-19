India was ranked fourth across the globe when it came to employees taking a leave on the launch day for Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), according to data from remote.com, a global HR and workforce platform.

As the game launched on Nov. 19, Thursday, 1.45 times more employees took a leave on that day, in comparison to the same day last year. Netherlands topped the list with 1.58 times more workers taking an off on that day. It was followed by Ireland in second place with 1.50 times more people on leave compared to the year prior. Spain came in at number three with 1.46 times more job holders taking time off on that day from the preceding year's day.

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Portugal was behind India at fifth place with 1.29 times more wage earners taking a leave of absence on Thursday from the previous year. Up to 32% more people employed through remote.com booked leaves compared to the same day in 2025.

"GTA 6 drops Thursday, Nov. 19, and people employed through Remote have already booked 32% more leaves for launch day than for the same Thursday last year. That's the biggest jump of any working day in 2026 so far, outside the big holiday weeks," the company stated on its website.

Grand Theft Auto VI is an open world crime game where gamers can play as two protagonists namely, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, career criminals operating out of Leonida (GTA's take on Florida). The game is often open ended in its basic structure, essentially being a sandbox, where one can do virtually anything in a gigantic area.

The main storyline and the gameplay is oriented around undertaking professional criminal activities to supplement your income. The game also provides gamers the option to move off the beaten path and explore the state of Leonida (GTA's take on Florida) where they can interact with a whole host of non-playable characters and get into wacky shenanigans if they choose to do so.

To progress the story, one can visit various mission markers scattered around the map. There are also plenty of moments of emergent gameplay as well as side missions (like tertiary short stories supplementing a primary novel) to keep you immersed 24/7.

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The classic elements such as shooting and driving are still present with expanded immersive actions such as more interactive eating and drinking, and the return of the body stats system from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, with the ability to make your character as fat, thin or burly as you please.

They can also engage in various thrilling, illicit and high stakes activities under the sun from dirt bike racing, underground cage fights, visiting gentleman's clubs, skydiving, and more.

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