GTA 6 has finally launched, and finance teams are leading the office exodus as employees take time off to play the highly anticipated video game.

According to workforce data released by global HR platform Remote, finance employees recorded the biggest increase in leave bookings for the game's launch day, followed by those working in operations and research and development (R&D).

Leave bookings among finance teams were 2.19 times higher than on the corresponding Thursday last year.

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Operations teams followed at 1.58 times, while research and development teams recorded a 1.55 times increase. Product teams and customer support employees also featured in the list, with leave bookings rising to 1.45 times and 1.43 times their respective levels last year.

Source: Remote.com

The findings come as GTA VI, one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years, launched on Thursday, November 19. Remote's data showed that employees on its global platform booked 32% more leave for the launch day compared with the same Thursday in 2025.

The increase was the biggest recorded for any working day in 2026 so far, excluding major holiday weeks.

GTA VI Launch: India Among Countries With Highest Increase In Leave Bookings

India ranked fourth among countries with the biggest increase in leave bookings for the GTA VI launch. Employees in the country recorded bookings at 1.45 times the level seen on the corresponding Thursday last year.

The Netherlands topped the global rankings, with launch-day leave bookings reaching 1.58 times last year's level. Ireland ranked second at 1.50 times, followed by Spain at 1.46 times.

Portugal, Poland and New Zealand recorded 1.29 times their previous year's levels, while Italy stood at 1.25 times. Canada and the United States completed the top 10 with increases to 1.24 times and 1.20 times, respectively.

Remote's findings also showed that Gen Z employees were among the most enthusiastic about taking time off. Leave bookings among Gen Z workers were 1.80 times higher than last year, compared with 1.26 times for millennials and 1.02 times for Gen X.

Gen Z men recorded the biggest increase among demographic groups, with bookings reaching 2.14 times the previous year's level.

How Employees Are Planning Their GTA VI Break

The report also highlighted how employees are planning their time off around the game's launch. Nearly one in three launch-day leave bookings covered both Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, allowing employees to enjoy a four-day break with the weekend.

This was the most popular leave arrangement, with the share of such bookings increasing significantly compared with last year. The report also found that more than half of the leave requests covering launch day extended through Friday and into the weekend.

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It's interesting to notice that about 1 in 85 leave notes from the launch day specifically mentioning the game, using terms like Grand Theft Auto, Vice City, GTA VI, Leonida, or Rockstar.

Remote's analysis is based on leave requests made on its worldwide network by full-time staff members.

With the exception of national holidays, the report compares requests for discretionary leave of one to five working days that were scheduled as of November 17, 2026, with the same period last year.

The results provide insight into how workplace leave habits are reflecting the excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI, with finance personnel leading the increase across all teams examined.

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