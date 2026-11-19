Semiconductor chip stocks surge up to 9% at the opening bell after Anthropic winded down its initial public offering (IPO) with a fully diluted market valuation to around $1.5 trillion and will list on the exchanges on Thursday.

The AI company's success on the IPO front inspired positive investor sentiment, leading to a rise in the share price of various major players in the semiconductor space.

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Chip stocks like SanDisk touched a day high of $846.76, up 9% against the previous day's close.

Intel surged 7.74% higher to $58.90, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was at an uptick of 3.61% to trade at $549.26, SanDisk opened 6.08% higher to $823.41, Nvidia was at an uptick of 3.97% to $156.96, Micron's stock price increased 5.68% to $745.35 and Broadcom's shares went up 4.03% in early trade.

US stocks rallied on Thursday, with technology shares leading the gains as investor optimism around Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering breathed new life into the artificial intelligence trade.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.70% to 24,844.98 in early trading, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.91% to 7,390.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.04% higher at 50,217.36, according to market data at 9:48 a.m. ET.

Anthropic was looking to raise up to $64.4 billion in funds via the IPO, which has become one of the most anticipated issues of the year. The IPO was anticipated to raise $64.35 billion and command a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Spikes 2% On Anthropic Optimism; Dow Surges 230 Points

This includes commitments from tech giants like Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), alongside other investors such as Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Certain board members and affiliated entities had also indicated interest in purchasing up to $303 million worth of shares.

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products. Recent figures indicate Anthropic's run-rate revenue skyrocketed by $10 billion within just a month to reach about $81 billion.

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