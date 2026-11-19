From Cyclone Akvan approaching India's eastern coast to major diplomatic discussions between world leaders and exciting developments in international sports, here are the important national, international, education, business and sports headlines students can present during Friday's morning assembly.

Staying informed about current events is an important part of a student's learning journey. Morning school assemblies offer an opportunity to understand developments taking place in India and around the world while improving general knowledge and communication skills.

Several significant events made headlines on Thursday, November 19, including preparations for Cyclone Akvan, discussions on international security at the APEC summit in China, developments in the India-New Zealand Test series and announcements related to upcoming examinations. Here is a roundup of the latest news for students preparing to deliver the morning bulletin on Friday, November 20, 2026.

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National News Headlines For School Assembly, November 20

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up emergency preparations as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coastline. The storm is expected to make landfall on November 20. Indian Railways has cancelled 10 train services as as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Akvan's expected landfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the FICCI centenary convention in New Delhi and called for further economic reforms to support India's development.

The Centre has notified changes to Pollution Under Control certificate renewal requirements, linking renewal frequency to the age of vehicles.

5. India Conducts Disaster Response Exercise

Indian Air Force aircraft participated in the annual humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise, Sahayata Setu 2026, at Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat.

International News Headlines For School Assembly, November 20

Trump, Xi And Putin Hold Trilateral Talks

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions in China on international conflicts, trade and nuclear security.

APEC Summit Focuses On Economic Cooperation

Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen discussed global trade, emerging technologies and international partnerships.

Fresh Violence Reported In Bangladesh: The ancestral residence of Bangladesh's former interim leader Muhammad Yunus was reportedly set on fire amid renewed political tensions.

China Calls For Greater Trade Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Asia-Pacific economies to strengthen international trade relationships and cooperate on technological development.

New Zealand Recover Against India In First Test

New Zealand finished the opening day of the Wellington Test at 243 for five, with Henry Nicholls scoring an unbeaten century. Glenn Phillips Scored 94 against India, helping his team recover after losing five early wickets.

Indian Badminton Pair Reaches Quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated a Malaysian pair to advance to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open. Rakshitha Sree Ramraj defeated former Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China in the second round of the Hong Kong Open 2026.

D Gukesh Prepares For World Chess Title Defence

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