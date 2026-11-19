The government has revised the validity period of Pollution Under Control certificates, introducing different renewal timelines based on a vehicle's age, emission standards and category.

Under the new rules, owners of older vehicles will have to renew their pollution certificates more frequently, while newer vehicles complying with Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms will get longer validity periods.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), through a notification, amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The changes have been notified under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, and came into force from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

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According to the notification, PUC certificates for vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission standards will remain valid for three months. Vehicles meeting BS-IV norms will get a validity period of six months.

For non-transport vehicles, including private cars, complying with BS-VI norms, the government has introduced a validity structure linked to the vehicle's age from the date of first registration.

Vehicles up to six years old will need a PUC certificate once every three years. For vehicles that are more than six years old but not more than 10 years old, the certificate will have to be renewed annually.

Once a BS-VI private vehicle crosses the 10-year mark, its PUC certificate will be valid for only six months, requiring owners to undergo pollution checks twice a year.

The notification also lays down separate renewal timelines for transport vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms.

Unlike private vehicles, BS-VI transport vehicles up to six years old will have to renew their PUC certificates once every two years. Vehicles more than six years old but not exceeding 10 years will require annual renewal.

For transport vehicles older than 10 years, the validity period will be six months.

The notification also clarifies how the revised rules will affect existing certificates. PUC certificates issued before the commencement of the amendment will continue under their existing validity period until their first renewal after the new rules take effect.

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It also specifies how the validity of renewed certificates will be calculated. If a vehicle owner seeks renewal within the 10 days preceding the expiry date, the new certificate will take effect from the existing certificate's expiry date.

However, if the renewal is sought after the certificate has expired, the renewed certificate will be valid from the actual date of renewal.

The amendment follows the government's consideration of objections and suggestions received after draft rules were published in July 2026, according to the Gazette notification.

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