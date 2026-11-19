Retailers selling expensive items such as cars, jewellery and electronic appliances may start encouraging customers to use payment methods other than UPI. Changes to the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI transactions could increase the cost of accepting these payments, prompting businesses to reconsider which payment options they offer at checkout.

The updated rules introduce a 0.4% MDR on eligible merchant payments exceeding Rs 2,000, within the prescribed fee limits. The liability rests entirely with the business, as merchants are not permitted to transfer this charge to customers.

For instance, a retailer would pay Rs 200 in processing charges on a transaction of Rs 50,000. For businesses working with narrow profit margins, these costs could influence the payment options they offer customers. Some retailers may therefore encourage buyers to pay by credit or debit card, cash or bank transfer instead of UPI.

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The revised framework retains safeguards for consumers, ensuring that businesses cannot impose additional charges on customers for making UPI payments. Merchants are also prohibited from adjusting refund amounts to recover the MDR.



For instance, if a customer cancels an order worth Rs 50,000, the full amount must be returned, subject to the seller's applicable cancellation terms.

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The bigger concern lies in how retailers account for transaction charges when purchases are cancelled, or goods are returned.

MDR is generally distributed among participants in the payment network after a transaction is settled. Yet, existing National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) circulars and FAQs do not clearly establish whether the fee must be reversed when a merchant processes a full or partial refund. This uncertainty could create additional costs for businesses handling frequent returns.

Consider a customer who purchases goods worth Rs 2,500 but returns products worth Rs 600. It is not clear whether the MDR should subsequently be calculated on the remaining Rs 1,900 or continue to apply to the original transaction value.

Payment failures present another issue for merchants, particularly when reconciling transaction records. The MDR charge becomes applicable only when the payment has been successfully settled.

In cases where a customer's account is debited but the seller does not receive the money, the RBI's prescribed timelines determine when the failed transaction must be reversed.

Differences between payment and settlement cycles could leave businesses with the task of checking whether deductions and subsequent reversals have been correctly accounted for.

UPI has established itself as a very convenient cashless payment method for everyday purchases, thanks to its quick transfers and widespread QR-code acceptance. The introduction of additional costs could now influence its use for expensive purchases, with retailers weighing the financial implications against customers' preference for digital payments.

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