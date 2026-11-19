US stock futures surged before the opening bell on Thursday, November 19, with Nasdaq futures rallying around 2% following Anthropic's record-breaking initial public offering that raised optimism in the artificial intelligence trade.

Nasdaq futures advanced 1.95% to 27,716.25, S&P futures rose 1.14% to 7,424.25, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.65% to 50,600 by 2:48 pm IST.

The rally in stock futures especially Nasdaq comes as Anthropic raised $81.3 billion via its IPO, making it one of the biggest stock market listings in history. The Claude chatbot maker priced its shares at $83 apiece, beyond the expected range of $70 to $78, resulting its fully diluted market valuation to be around $1.5 trillion.

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“Today Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share,” Anthropic said.

It added, “The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.”

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The fundraise exceeds the $75 billion raised by Elon Musk's SpaceX in its June IPO, CNBC reported.

“The Anthropic IPO is providing the opportunity for a reset in tech sentiment,” Jai Malhi at Vanda Research told Bloomberg News. “After a brutal period for tech since early October, there are few sellers remaining. This provides a compelling opportunity for dip buyers.”

The public issue also comes at a crucial time amid concerns over the sustainability of massive spending on artificial intelligence and rising borrowing cost. Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia Corp. has added to the worries.

Anthropic shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, with the ticker symbol of'ANT'. The offer is likely to close on November 20, subject to customary closing conditions. The company has also givenunderwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147 million shares.

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