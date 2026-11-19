The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 could give India's gaming industry a boost by bringing more people into gaming and encouraging them to spend on games, according to Nitish Mittersain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of Nazara Technologies. He also sees artificial intelligence opening up new opportunities for Indian game developers, allowing them to build games for global audiences without spending as much as they traditionally would.

In an interview with NDTV Profit, Mittersain said India already has more than 500 million gamers, most of whom play on mobile phones. He believes the buzz around major international titles such as GTA 6 could get more people interested in gaming and encourage them to try platforms beyond mobile.

Mittersain also pointed to India's growing role in making games for international audiences. More than 1,600 developers at Rockstar Games' Bengaluru office are reportedly working on GTA 6, reflecting the contribution of Indian talent to one of the world's biggest gaming franchises.

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India Needs To Build And Own Gaming IP

Mittersain said India has become an important destination for back-end game development, helping local teams gain experience working on some of the world's biggest gaming franchises. However, the country needs to move beyond developing games for international companies.

"From an Indian perspective, it's high time that we just don't develop such global IP, but also start owning and making the world play IP that is developed in India," he said.

Developing large-scale console games, particularly AAA titles, requires several years of work and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment. India's gaming ecosystem has not yet reached that scale, partly because the domestic market has not generated enough revenue to support such investments.

Mittersain believes AI could change this equation by allowing Indian developers to produce AA and AAA games at a fraction of the traditional cost and time.

Monetisation Remains A Key Challenge

Despite high gaming consumption, India's willingness to pay for games has historically remained low, limiting revenue opportunities for domestic developers.

Mittersain said Nazara has built its global monetisation business largely through acquisitions but is still working towards developing a large-scale monetisation strategy in India.

"The propensity to pay for games has been low, which is why the home market in India has not monetised at great scale," he said.

However, he believes consumer behaviour is gradually changing, particularly among younger audiences, for whom gaming has become a primary source of entertainment and social interaction.

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