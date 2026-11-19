Petrol dealers are set to meet with Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum And Natural Gas on Thursday, to discuss a revision of dealer margins, according to sources.

The dealers are seeking higher margins from oil marketing companies. They claimed current margins are inadequarte for more than single shift operations. This demand comes amid rising operational costs, stemming from volatility in oil prices.

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The dealers are pushing for an early revision of margins. They are also seeking restructuring of the salary component.

The development follows a call by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for India to reduce its reliance on conventional fuels such as petrol and diesel and fast-track the adoption of cleaner energy alternatives.

Addressing the 14th CII Bioenergy Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, Gadkari said the rapid expansion of India's automobile sector and the growing number of vehicles on roads were major contributors to pollution. He emphasised the need to scale up the use of alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol, biodiesel and hydrogen to curb emissions and reduce the country's dependence on imported fuels.

The government has also increased export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), while keeping the levy on petrol exports at zero, as it continues to adjust petroleum taxes to changing international oil prices.

ALSO READ: Export Duty On Diesel Raised By Rs 2.5/Litre, ATF By Rs 1.5; Petrol Levy Stays Nil

Under the latest fortnightly revision, the export duty on diesel has been raised to Rs 14 per litre from Rs 11.50 per litre earlier. The levy on ATF exports has increased to Rs 12.50 per litre from Rs 11 per litre. The duty on petrol exports remains nil.

The revised rates have been notified by the Central Government and will apply for the next fortnight. The changes affect exports of petroleum products and do not alter the excise duty charged on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market

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