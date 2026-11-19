The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp rebound in the final hour of trading on Thursday, led by strong buying in auto, banking and FMCG stocks.

The benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 1% to cross the 82,900 mark, while the Nifty 50 surged above 25,400. The Bank Nifty index rallied over 900 points, or nearly 1.5%, to surpass 63,000 for the first time.

From day's low levels, Sensex spiked 1,230 points, while Nifty 50 gained 386 points.

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The broader markets also supported the rally, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices gaining over half a percent each.

Among sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT, all indices traded in positive territory. The Nifty Auto emerged as the top performer, surging over 4%, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices.

Here are three key reasons behind the sharp rebound in the Indian stock market today:

1. Strong Global Market Cues

Sentiment across global markets remained upbeat, with US equity futures witnessing decent gains and Asian markets closing mostly higher.

US stock futures advanced on Thursday ahead of Anthropic's share debut. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.59%. Nasdaq-100 futures jumped 0.99%.

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 ended 0.71% higher, while South Korea's Kospi surged 1.39%.

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2. FII Inflows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak in the Indian stock market, providing support to domestic equities.

FIIs bought Indian equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in November so far, reversing two consecutive months of heavy selling. According to NSDL data, FPIs have made net purchases of Indian equities worth Rs 1,06,229 crore this month so far.

3. Banking Shares Rally

A sharp rally in banking stocks provided a major boost to the broader market, with the Bank Nifty hitting a record high.

The index crossed the 62,900 mark for the first time, led by gains in heavyweight banking stocks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Among other banking stocks, IDFC First Bank shares jumped over 4%, while Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda gained more than 3% each.

Technical Outlook

The zone of 25,160 – 25,180 will act as a crucial support for the Nifty 50 index while the resistance lies in the zone of 25,470 – 25,490, according to Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

“On the downside, if the index slips below the level of 25,160 then the next support is placed in the zone of 24,990 – 25,010. In an event of a surge above 25,490, the index can experience an extension of the rally towards 25,640,” said Shah.

On the options front, meaningful call writing witnessed across 25,400 and 25,500 strikes. On the put side, 25,300 has a substantial open interest, followed by 25,200 strike.

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