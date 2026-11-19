Bollywood's new power players are stepping into the global spotlight. Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh have made their mark on TIME100 Next India, joining a star-studded list of personalities shaping the future of Indian entertainment and culture. For Alia, it is yet another international recognition of a career that has steadily moved beyond the boundaries of Bollywood.

Aryan Khan, meanwhile, is carving out his own identity behind the camera. And Diljit Dosanjh continues to take Punjabi music and Indian pop culture to audiences across the world.

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What makes this list particularly special is that it is not simply about fame. TIME100 Next India brings together the names who are influencing what comes next across cinema, music, business, sports, science and culture.

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SS Rajamouli calls Alia Bhatt a global ambassador

Adding to Alia's recognition is a special tribute from filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who directed her in RRR. Writing about the actor for TIME, Rajamouli praised her ability to completely immerse herself in a role and take on challenging characters.

He described Alia as one of the ambassadors carrying Indian cinema's increasingly global voice, highlighting her presence on major international stages and her contribution to taking Indian film talent to audiences beyond the country.

Alia's journey from Student of the Year to films such as Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings has seen her move beyond the conventional Bollywood star template. She has also expanded her footprint internationally with Heart of Stone and as a producer.

Aryan Khan gets a spotlight as a filmmaker

Aryan Khan also features prominently on the TIME100 Next India list. Following his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba**s of Bollywood*, the actor-turned-filmmaker is being recognised for his work behind the camera. He appears on one of TIME's worldwide covers alongside Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio.

His inclusion comes at an interesting point in his career, as he begins to establish an identity in the entertainment industry as a filmmaker rather than simply being known as the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Diljit Dosanjh adds music star power

The list also has a strong musical presence, with Diljit Dosanjh among the artistes recognised by TIME. He joins names including Anirudh Ravichander, Arivu, Faheem Abdullah, Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad.

Diljit's inclusion reflects the growing international reach of Indian music and artists, particularly as he continues to build a crossover presence through his music, live performances and global collaborations.

The TIME100 Next India list also features several other prominent names from entertainment, including Vicky Kaushal, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, Ishaan Khatter, Vedang Raina and Zahan Kapoor, among others.

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TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai

The inaugural list will be celebrated with the TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai on December 12. The event is expected to bring together several of the personalities featured in the list, including Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio, while musician Faheem Abdullah is set to deliver a special performance.

With its first India edition, TIME is putting the spotlight on a new generation of Indian talent and the presence of Alia, Aryan and Diljit makes the inaugural TIME100 Next India a particularly starry moment for the country's entertainment industry.

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