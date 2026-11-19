Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has heaped praise on young Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old was named in the inaugural TIME100 Next India list.

Khurrana described Sooryavanshi as a symbol of a changing India, saying the youngster serves as a reminder that the future belongs to those who think differently.

The actor penned a heartfelt note for the young cricketer, highlighting how his journey and achievements could inspire millions of young Indians to dream big.

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The prestigious TIME100 Next India list recognises 100 extraordinary leaders and emerging voices shaping the future of the country. TIME has brought out the list for the first time in India.

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Khurrana, who is a previous TIME100 honouree and TIME Impact Award winner, was among those celebrating Sooryavanshi's achievements.

"When he is swinging that cricket bat on the field, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds us that the future belongs to those who think differently. He's a sporting prodigy, but I think he is even more significant than that," Khurrana wrote.

"Vaibhav represents a changing India. From becoming the youngest player in Indian Premier League history at 14 to, just over a year later, representing India in record-setting matches in 2026, his meteoric journey shows us that talent can emerge from anywhere."

"But the real measure of Vaibhav's success is beyond the runs he scores. What happens when a billion dreams encounter the freedom to become extraordinary?"

"Only time will tell, but he might already be prepared to answer us with his cricket bat and unmissable swagger," the actor said in a release.

Several prominent Indian sportspersons have also featured on the list, including former India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, reigning world chess champion D Gukesh, former tennis star Sania Mirza, national women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia, and Asian Games medallists Vithya Ramraj and Kumkum Mohod.

Sooryavanshi, Chanu and Kumkum were included in the 'Innovators' section, while Borgohain, Gukesh and Vithya featured among the 'Phenoms'. Savita was named in the 'Leaders' category, while Sania and Harmanpreet were included among the 'Advocates'.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Journey

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already achieved several milestones in his young cricketing career. He recently became the youngest captain in top-level men's T20 cricket after leading Bihar in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

He also became India's youngest men's international player in July when he made his T20I debut against England.

Sooryavanshi has continued to break records since making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals as a 14-year-old in 2025, becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history. He also became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket after scoring a hundred against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He went on to finish as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Savita Punia Among Other Sporting Stars

The 37-year-old Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in a T20I. She has also led Mumbai Indians to two Women's Premier League titles, in 2023 and 2025.

In February, Kaur made her 356th appearance for India across formats, becoming the most-capped woman in international cricket history. Her biggest achievement came in November 2025, when she captained India to their maiden Women's World Cup title.

Savita Punia, 36, is a three-time World Goalkeeper of the Year award winner. She was part of the Indian women's hockey team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and won gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. With 321 appearances for the senior national team, she is the most-capped Indian women's hockey player.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, 32, is a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and has also won one gold and two silver medals at the World Championships, along with three gold and one silver at the Commonwealth Games. Earlier this year, she won her maiden Asian Games medal, a silver, at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics before becoming world champion in 2023. After winning silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, the 29-year-old went on to claim gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games this year.

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The 20-year-old D Gukesh, who is the reigning world chess champion, is set to defend his title against Uzbek opponent Javokhir Sindarov later this month.

Former tennis star Sania Mirza, 40, is another prominent name on the list. She has won six Grand Slam titles during her career, including three in doubles and three in mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, Vithya Ramraj, 28, made headlines by breaking legendary PT Usha's 42-year-old national record in the women's 400m hurdles. She achieved the feat while winning bronze at the Asian Games in Japan in September.

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