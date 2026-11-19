New Zealand ended Day 1 of the first Test against India at 243/5 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, riding on an unbeaten century from Henry Nicholls and an impressive batting display from Glenn Phillips.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113, while Phillips was batting on 94 at stumps, putting the hosts in a strong position after India had elected to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing the day with three wickets for 52 runs in 17 overs.

India won the toss and elected to bowl in the first of the two-Test series, hoping to script history in New Zealand and keep their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final alive.

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Both teams opted for four seamers, with India making a surprise decision to play Washington Sundar ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were also preferred over senior pacer Mohammed Siraj.

India's last Test victory in New Zealand came nearly 18 years ago, when they defeated the hosts by 10 wickets in Hamilton. It remains their only Test win in the country in the past 50 years.

The two teams had earlier played five T20Is and as many ODIs during the multi-format tour. India won the T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1. The two-Test series will bring the tour to a close.

Both teams have also faced injury-related concerns ahead of the red-ball leg. India released Kuldeep Yadav for domestic duties, while Gurnoor Brar was called into the squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also a doubtful starter. New Zealand, meanwhile, suffered a major setback with frontline all-rounder Mitchell Santner being ruled out after fracturing his hand.

Indian players Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal had memorable outings in the three unofficial Tests played by India A against New Zealand A ahead of the series. The visitors would have hoped that their experience of playing in New Zealand conditions would help them deliver in the two-match series.

After winning the toss, India captain Shubman Gill admitted that leaving out Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar was an unfortunate decision. However, he expressed confidence in India's four-man pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna.

“Yeah, definitely we've seen there's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings. So if we were able to exploit that. Pretty good, you know. We had good five, six practice sessions and everyone is very excited and ready to go. They're both playing. We are going with four seamers with Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh and Bumrah with Washington as the spinning all-rounder," said Gill.

"Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to, you know, go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. You know, very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor for both of them to miss out, you know. They did decently well in the ODI series. Siraj and Gurnoor obviously, you know, was man of the series there. So it was a hard decision for us.

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"But hopefully, you know, all the fast bowlers that we picked, they should be able to do the job for us. I think it's very important to win some of the crucial moments in the game, you know. It might look like there's nothing much happening in the game. And then all of a sudden, you know, two, three wickets down. You know, suddenly too much behind in the game. So to be able to win those important moments, you know, that is very crucial for us.”

India managed to make early inroads, with Bumrah leading the bowling effort by claiming three wickets. However, Nicholls and Phillips ensured New Zealand recovered strongly, taking the hosts to 243/5 at the end of the opening day's play.

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