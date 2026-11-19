Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has recalled a remarkable incident from Chennai Super Kings' title-winning IPL 2023 campaign, offering a glimpse into the leadership qualities that made MS Dhoni one of the most respected captains in the game.

Chopra revealed that a CSK player had misbehaved with Dhoni and even hurled abuses at the former India captain during the season.

The situation reportedly reached a point where people around Dhoni advised him to send the player home. However, Dhoni refused to take that step, choosing the team's interests over his personal pride.

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Chopra said Dhoni believed the player could still make a valuable contribution to the team's campaign. Recalling Dhoni's response, the former India opener said.

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"He is acting like a fool, but I am the captain. If I let my ego take over, I could pack his bags and send him home. But he will be useful to me. He will help Chennai win. So, it is okay. I will swallow my pride and ego, and continue to play him," Chopra recalled Dhoni as saying.

Chopra described the decision as an outstanding example of Dhoni's leadership. CSK eventually went on to win the IPL 2023 title, defeating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final to secure their fifth championship.

"IPL will be poorer in his absence," Chopra added.

The incident also showed Dhoni's capacity to put the team's needs above personal differences. Chopra did not name the player involved in the incident and the identity should not be assumed based on speculation doing the rounds on social media.

Dhoni has been associated with CSK since IPL started its first season in 2008. Under his captaincy, the franchise won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, making him one of the most successful captains in the history of the tournament.

He remained CSK's captain for most of his career, although Ravindra Jadeja briefly took over the role during the 2022 season before Dhoni returned to the position.

Dhoni then handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season. However, he returned to lead the side in 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Beyond his leadership, Dhoni also made significant contributions with the bat. He finished his IPL playing career with 5,439 runs in 278 matches across CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant.

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For CSK, he scored 5,314 runs in 272 appearances, making him the franchise's second-highest run-scorer and most-capped player.

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